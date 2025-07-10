The Young and the Restless Spoilers July 10 Episode: Will Cane Destroy Damian After Catching Lily’s Secret Kiss?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, July 10, reveal that emotions will run high in Genoa City. Cane will be left reeling when he spots Lily sharing a passionate moment with Damian.

Meanwhile, Danny plans a romantic surprise that could change his future with Christine forever. Victoria will also struggle with her pain as she faces more difficult choices ahead.

Advertisement

Danny surprises Christine with a proposal

Danny will take his relationship with Christine to the next level. He plans to propose in style at the Society. After a heartfelt conversation and trip down memory lane, Danny will get down on one knee and ask Christine to marry him. Fans will be eager to see if Christine says yes and whether this marks a fresh chapter for them both. Danny and Christine have been reconnecting for a while now, and this gesture could seal their future together.

Victoria is still grieving Cole’s death and making tough family decisions. She recently chose the urn and delayed Cole’s memorial until her loved ones could return home. But more decisions will pile up, testing Victoria’s strength. As she struggles with this heartbreak, it remains to be seen if she’ll find the support she needs to cope with her loss.

Cane catches Lily and Damian in a steamy moment

Advertisement

Over with Lily, she will try to push her past with Cane aside. Lily decides to kiss Damian again, hoping to prove she’s ready for a new chapter in her love life. However, this bold move won’t stay private for long. Cane will catch Lily and Damian during this intimate moment, and he won’t be happy about it. While Lily kissed Damian once before to provoke Cane, this time she won’t know Cane is watching.

Cane still wants Lily back and will be furious seeing her with Damian. He might even plan to sabotage Damian to get him out of the picture. With Damian’s fingerprints linked to an upcoming crime scene, Cane could easily set him up to take the fall.

Even though Lily talks about moving forward, Cane continues to linger in her mind. There’s a chance she may still wonder about giving their romance another try, even if she won’t admit it now. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Cane and Lily’s story will get messier in the coming weeks. Fans should stay tuned for more updates as this love triangle heats up.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers, July 9 Episode: Will Jack’s Ultimatum Push Billy Too Far?