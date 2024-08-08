Jack Black REVEALS If Tenacious D Will Perform Again After Tour Cancellation Over Kyle Gass’ Donald Trump Shooting Remark

Jack Black and his bandmate Kyle Gass were on their band Tenacious D's Spicy Meatball Tour in Sydney last month. Gass celebrated his birthday on stage, was presented with a cake, and asked to make a wish.

Known for his wicked sense of humor, the bandmate blew the candles and jokingly wished, "Don't miss Trump next time," referring to the Donald Trump assassination attempt. The joke weighed heavily on his career, leading to political fiasco and cancellation of the rest of their tour. United Australia Party senator Ralph Babet issues a media release demanding that the duo be "immediately removed from the country."

After the issue escalated, Gass released a public apology through a since-deleted Instagram post. Black also posted an apology for being "blindsided by what was said at the show," officially announced tour cancellation, and revealed that future plans for the band are kept "on hold."

However, on Tuesday, August 6, while attending the Los Angeles premiere of Borderlands, the Kung Fu Panda actor confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that the band will soon resume its endeavors.

"We had to take a break, but I love the D, and everybody takes a break sometimes," Black explained. "Yeah, we'll be back." The actor excitedly revealed that he was wearing a Pick of Destiny necklace, a pick-shaped necklace which was worn by Devil in the band's 2006 film, Tenacious D and the Pick of Destiny.

In his apology post, Black also mentioned that he doesn’t “condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form.” He also thanked the fans who supported them through the chaos. Gass also admitted on his now-deleted post that his comment was “highly inappropriate” and a “dangerous and terrible mistake.”

The duo faced a huge setback, which left fans wondering whether Tenacious D would come back or if it would be resolved. Thankfully, they’ll be back after a much-needed break! The band was formed in 1994, and Black and Gass have released four studio albums over the years, including 2001's Tenacious D, 2006's The Pick of Destiny, 2012's Rize of the Fenix, and 2018's Post-Apocalypto.