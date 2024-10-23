'It Has to Stop at Some Stage': Liam Neeson Opens Up on His Retirement Plans Amidst Dropping Hints About Upcoming Naked Gun Reboot

Liam Neeson has been living a dream career in Hollywood. The actor has landed iconic roles in popular movies throughout his career, which has elevated his status above many others.

Neeson sat down for an interview with People Magazine for their cover story, where he candidly discussed the characters he has portrayed onscreen, his retirement plans, and details about the upcoming reboot of Naked Gun.

In conversation with the media outlet, the Love Actually actor first shared his thoughts on how he managed to connect with moviegoers and quickly gained a strong fanbase as an action star. The Hollywood actor revealed, “It just seemed to have touched something in the psychic nerve of moviegoing audiences.”

In addition to being a romantic hero and an action star, Neeson has also appeared in numerous films set against the backdrop of law and courtrooms. Recently, the Schindler’s List actor participated in jury duty at a Northern Ireland court. He shared that he wasn’t selected for the trial and ended up reading a Patricia Cornwell novel on his Kindle while waiting for the clerk to release him.

Describing his experience, the actor recounted, “The clerk is calling, I don’t know, 55 or 60 of us. He gets to me, but all I’m hearing is, ‘I have a particular set of skills. Skills that would make me...’ And I thought, ‘Oh f--- no.’”

Meanwhile, shedding light on his retirement plans, Neeson stated that he might soon stop performing action scenes. During the conversation with the media outlet, the action hero revealed, “I’m 72—it has to stop at some stage. You can’t fool audiences. I don’t want Mark to be fighting my fight scenes for me.” Neeson could potentially retire from action roles sometime in 2025, though no official confirmation has been made by the actor yet.

Before bidding farewell to his acting career, The Grey star will appear in the upcoming reboot of The Naked Gun. Filming has wrapped, and Neeson is set to star alongside Pamela Anderson. Speaking about his co-star, the actor shared, “I’m madly in love with her. I can’t compliment her enough. She’s funny.”

Liam Neeson is also set to star in Absolution, which will hit theaters on November 1.

