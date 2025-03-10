Throwback: When Denzel Washington Roasted Co-Star Ryan Reynolds' Acting; WATCH Tom Hardy Almost Spit Out His Drink

In a very odd pairing, Denzel Washington was seen alongside Ryan Reynolds in the 2012 action thriller Safe House. It is well known that the movie didn't make it big; however, in an interview, the Remember the Titans actor roasted his co-star, making Tom Hardy almost spit out his drink.

The interview in question took place in 2012 when Denzel Washington appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show. During the conversation, the host informed Washington that Ryan Reynolds truly admired his acting skills.

"Have you read the things he [Ryan Reynolds] said about you?" asked the host. The Equalizer actor had no idea, prompting Ross to reveal that, according to the Deadpool & Wolverine star, working with Washington had been a lifelong dream.

However, the host continued, "The problem that brought for him [Reynolds] while working with you [Washington] was that sometimes, when he was in a scene, he would forget to act and would just sit there watching you perform."

Advertisement

With a shocked yet sarcastic expression, Denzel Washington responded, "Oh, is that what it was?"—a remark that made the audience and other actors on set burst into laughter.

While the Training Day actor’s words had already made people roll with laughter, he went on to add that he thought Ryan Reynolds was simply a “terrible actor.”

Interestingly, on set, The Dark Knight Rises actor Tom Hardy was present, along with Keira Knightley, both of whom could be seen struggling to hold back their laughter.

While Hardy was covering his mouth, trying not to spit out his drink, the Pirates of the Caribbean actress couldn’t contain herself and burst into laughter while holding her drink in her hand.

Advertisement

Safe House was an action thriller in which Washington played the character of Tobin Frost, while Reynolds portrayed Matt Weston. The film also starred Joel Kinnaman and Nora Arnezeder.