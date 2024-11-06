Throwback: When Liam Payne Faced Off Against WWE Hall of Famer In Pro Wrestling Match

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

Liam Payne’s death shocked the world when it was initially announced. Many people started mourning globally, which was when multiple people online started talking about memorable things he did, which also included his fight with the WWE Hall of Famer, Kurt Angle.

Back in 2013, an interactive livestream presentation was held by One Direction in order to promote their third album. Midnight Memories. It featured multiple things including live performances, games, interviews, and much more, per Sportskeeda.

At the time, Payne was transformed into Lucadore and went by the name Liam ‘The Payne Train’ and faced off against the WWE’s Kurt Angle.

During the interview, which was conducted before the match started, the host mentioned that the musician was Kurt’s fan. The wrestler reacted by saying that he did not know that before he made remarks about Payne’s ensemble.

Payne told him that he had enough of his "trash talking” and revealed that he was all ready to wrestle with Kurt. The musician also revealed that he desired to be a pro wrestler all his life. His former band member, Zayn Malik, expressed not having any idea about that and quipped that he had already witnessed the costume as Payne was supposed to don it during a fancy dress party.

Advertisement

Kurt and the Strip That Down singer faced off against one another, resulting in Payne winning with flying colors against the WWE star. Louis Tomlinson expressed not being surprised by his bandmate’s win, as he was confident and strong. Malik expressed not witnessing him flipping the way he did before.

Even after being defeated, Kurt had good words for the musician. According to the publication, while conversing with On Demand Entertainment in 2015, the WWE star expressed that he got to meet Harry Styles, who was a favorite of his daughter.

He also expressed enjoying his time with the One Direction singers, adding, “It was a lot of fun because I didn't know these kids were big wrestling fans; I didn't know they watched Kurt Angle growing up. It was mutually rewarding, you know. We both enjoyed each other's company and to wrestle Liam was a lot of fun; to put him over was even more fun.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Pharrell Williams Reveals Why He Got Fired From McDonald’s Three Times: 'I Was Eating The...'