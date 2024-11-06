Pharrell Williams Reveals Why He Got Fired From McDonald’s Three Times: 'I Was Eating The...'

Pharrell Williams began his life of stardom with struggle as he worked at McDonald’s but he ended up getting fired rather easily three times. Now a music mogul with great influence in both the music and fashion industries, Williams claimed that being an employee was tough and that his sincere interest in the chicken nuggets got him fired.

The former 51-year-old McDonald's employee recalls that on several occasions when he was supposed to be on duty, he was instead munching on McNuggets. Speaking with BBC Radio 2, he said, "McDonald’s was my first and only job. I got fired three times. I was eating the chicken nuggets."

He said with a sense of humor that “being lazy” was the primary reason for the first two times he got kicked out, while the third time, he was sacked for being obsessed with chicken nuggets which led him to ignore all of his instructions.

Williams even gave his own analysis that his love for nuggets and being ‘lazy’ made it impossible for him to keep his job. He added, "I have to say, I found the sweet and sour sauce and the chicken nugget a pretty combination. It got me in trouble. I got fired three times but not for the same thing."

Though started off from a humble beginning, Pharrell got into the music business in 1992 as a member of the production group The Neptunes with Chad Hugo, and it didn’t take long for him to become famous. He reached the peak of his career in the 2000s, topping the Billboard charts with singles like Happy and becoming a global sensation.

In 2010, he was awarded as Billboard’s Producer of the Decade. He has worked with Snoop Dogg, Kanye West, Ed Sheeran, Madonna, Rihanna, and many more music sensations, contributing to some of their greatest hits.

Besides music, Pharrell Williams also ventured into fashion, creating Billionaire Boys Club and Ice Cream. In 2023, he was able to reach a new level in his career after being appointed as a men’s creative director at Louis Vuitton, thus cementing his image as a pioneer across multiple industries.

