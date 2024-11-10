THROWBACK: When Liam Payne’s Ex Maya Henry Reacted To His Pics With Another Woman; ‘It’s Hard Enough Knowing…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Liam Payne's death has been an utter shock that the world is still trying to process. The singer had an impressive career and remained in the news because of his achievements and his high-profile relationship and subsequent breakup with his former fiancée, Maya Henry.

According to E! News outlet, the couple became the talk of the internet after a fan account of One Direction shared a picture showing Payne with an unidentified woman. He was seen with his arms around her. They had tagged his then-fiance, Henry, in the image, to which she responded.

According to the outlet, she expressed, “I love all of the fans so much, but please stop sending me pictures of my fiancé with another woman. This is not me, and it’s difficult enough knowing this has happened without seeing it. Please, enough now.”

Although, in the comment, she referred to the late singer as her fiancé, reports later revealed that the couple had actually parted ways. Representatives for the One Direction alum confirmed to People magazine that they broke up in April 2022.

This wasn't the first time they had broken up. There was seemigly trouble in paradise as they parted ways in 2021, according to The Things outlet.

For the unversed, Payne and Henry sparked romance rumors in 2018 and reportedly got engaged in 2020, shortly after, the singer expressed that they were really content, per the publication.

But they soon broke up. When he appeared on The Diary of a CEO podcast in June 2021, he confirmed this news when asked if she was single, to which he said yes.

At the time, he expressed being “disappointed” in himself and kept hurting people, which annoyed him. He added that he has not been very good at relationships.

The Strip That Down singer shared, “And I know what my pattern of things is with relationships, I feel at this point. I'm just not very good at them so I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else. And I feel like that's where I got to in my last relationship.”

Two months later, according to reports, Payne and Henry were spotted vacationing together, rekindling their engagement. However, their seemingly fairy-tale romance came to an end in 2022. Later, he began dating Kate Cassidy. Tragically, the singer passed away at the age of 31 while staying at CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires on October 16, 2024.

