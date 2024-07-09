Time Bandits TRAILER: Friends Star Lisa Kudrow Returns To TV For Adaptation Of Terry Gilliam's 1981 Cult Classic

Apple TV+ brings Terry Gilliam's beloved cult classic 1981 to small screens!

Flight of the Conchords director Jemaine Clement, Iain Morris, and Taika Waititi are bringing the Time Bandits with a star-studded cast. Lisa Kudrow returns to the small screens as the confident and outspoken leader of the bandits. Check out the trailer here…

Lisa Kudrow returns to TV with Time Bandits

The 10-episode show follows an 11-year-old history buff named Kevin (played by Kal-El Tuck) who discovers that his room is a portal that allows traveling through time and space. The young boy is recruited by Penelope (Lisa Kudrow)—leader of the ragtag "expert" group of thieves—to join the eccentric squad on their mission.

Kudrow, best known for playing the idiosyncratic Phoebe Buffay on Friends, will return to the small screens after her memorable appearances in the Netflix series Space Force featuring Steve Carell, The Comeback, and her self-produced show Web Therapy.

The Time Bandits are on a mission to discover hidden treasure and flee evil forces threatening their conquests. Kevin’s knowledge of history comes in handy as the unlikely group of friends and teammates journey through time.

With the gift of time traveling, they witness historical events such as “the creation of Stonehenge, escape from dinosaurs in the prehistoric ages, wreak havoc during medieval times, experience the Ice Age and visit ancient civilizations, the Harlem Renaissance," and more.

The cast of Time Bandits?

Apart from the Kudrow and Tuck, the cast includes Tadhg Murphy, Rune Temte, Kiera Thompson, Charlyne Yi, Felicity Ward, James Dryden, Rachel House, Francesca Mills, Imaan Hadchiti and Roger Jean Nsengiyumva. Creative partners Waititi and Clement will appear as guest stars.

Author Terry Gilliam wrote, produced, and directed the original Time Bandits film adaptation, which starred Sean Connery, John Cleese, Shelley Duvall, Ralph Richardson, Katherine Helmond, Ian Holm, Michael Palin, Peter Vaughan, and David Warner.

The film was released in 1981 and debuted at number one in the US, grossing $36 million on a $5 million budget—It was deemed a success.

The Apple TV+ adaptation of the classic story will be released in two parts. The first two episodes will premiere on Wednesday, July 24. Later, new episodes will have a weekly release every Wednesday through August 21.