Tom Brady says he's retiring; Is his performance the reason?

Brady has been entitled to the title of ‘legend’, as he is the all-time leader in nearly every significant passing statistical category and the winner of seven Super Bowls, as per NFL records. He was the oldest player to be active in the game. But all was not well during his career, as he was linked to many scandals. The NFL suspend Brady for five games in 2015 after an investigation into whether the team purposefully deflated footballs to gain an advantage in the 2015 AFC Championship. Brady received a four-game ban for "conceptual understanding" of the Deflategate scandal following his alleged fumble in the 2001 AFC Championship game against the Oakland Raiders. Brady served as the spokesperson for the so-called "tuck rule" which specifies that a play should be considered an incomplete throw rather than a fumble if a quarterback loses control of the ball while intentionally moving his arm forward.

It looks like not all players are taking the fallout sportingly. Tom Brady, who is regarded as one of the most distinguished professional athletes in the world and is widely regarded as the finest player in NFL history, announced his retirement on Wednesday after his season's worst performance. An athlete-turned-entrepreneur, he also owns and operates a number of other businesses, including the apparel Brady Brand clothing line, media outlet Religion of Sports, and the health and wellness venture TB12 Sports, which he co-founded with his long time trainer Alex Guerrero.

Tom Brady withdrew from this year's tournament because he was unable to live up to his legacy. Many believed Brady's 45th year would be his last, while some believed he wouldn't go out on a bad note. Tom Brady has ended the speculation about his future by putting an end to it. He previously stated that he would have issued a statement if he had known what was planned for his future. For his admirers, what at first appeared to be a statement made out of frustration didn't hold up so well. Brady posted an emotional message on Instagram to let everyone know about his decision.

The famed quarterback recorded himself making an announcement on social media about his retirement. "I'll go right to the point... "I'm retiring," Brady announced. He kept things extremely clear and uncomplicated. He also made a reference to his last retirement, saying that it was a major thing at the time. Brady even said that his followers would only receive one lengthy essay upon his retirement. On February 1st, 2022, precisely one year prior, he had already handed them one by stating that it was his time to say goodbye to the field. When Tom Brady got to thanking his family in his statement, he became teary-eyed.

