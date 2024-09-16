Tom Cruise Had THIS One Condition Before His Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony Performance; Can You Guess?

Tom Cruise put on an adventurous act at the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024. While the act by Cruise was one of the iconic, he had put out a condition for the organizers in order to join the performers at the event for free.

The condition to perform at the closing ceremony was that the actor would perform his own stunts without any body doubles. For the audience, the Jerry Maguire star put on a show by jumping off the top of the France stage and cycling through the difficult landscapes. The superstar also boarded a plane and jumped off the flight to land near the Hollywood sign.

Casey Wasserman, the president of the LA 28 Committee for the Olympics 2028, shared the details of Cruise’s performance at the global event. He revealed, "The backstory is that we realized we were producing a 15-minute live TV show, and so I hired who I think is the best person in the world to do that.” Wasserman went on to state, “The best part of the story is we pitched on a Zoom, and the original idea was a person in the stadium as a stunt double.”

The chairman of the Olympic committee went on to claim that the crew present at the sets was sure that they would take a shot of the actor near the Hollywood sign and that would be it; the rest will be taken care of by the body double. However, Cruise did not approve of the idea and claimed that he would perform the stunts by himself.

Wasserman went on to reveal, "About five minutes into the presentation, [Cruise] goes, 'I'm in. But I'm only doing it if I get to do everything.’” Meanwhile, the manager of the actor revealed to the chairman of the event that the actor loves doing his own stunts, and that gives him adrenaline. rush.

Though the crew believed that the shoot would go on for long hours, the Top Gun: Maverick actor proved them wrong. The Hollywood star completed the shoot in less time than expected. He was extremely dedicated to the act and was well engaged in the performance.

On the other hand, Wasserman also shared the insights of Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible shoot. He said, "He finished filming Mission: Impossible at 6 p.m. in London, got right on a plane.” Wasserman further added, "He landed in L.A. at 4 a.m. and filmed the scene where he pulls onto a military plane. In L.A., he does two jumps out of the plane. He didn't like the first one, so he did a second jump.”

On the work front, Tom Cruise will next be seen in the eighth Mission Impossible movie, which is set to release in 2025.

