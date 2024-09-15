'He Was Really Cute': Heather Locklear Reveals She Saw Tom Cruise's Risky Business Dance Move Before It Went Viral After Movie

Recently, Heather Locklear spoke about her only date with Tom Cruise. At the 90s Con Florida event on September 14th, Locklear informed that they had an audition for a film where she met the 62-year-old actor for the first time. Making fun of their performances, which, as she claims, were not up to her expectations of them, she revealed, "I'm terrible, he's even worse!"

At this time, Cruise was very demure and silenced her with a “yes ma’am”, which Locklear, who was a rock and roll girl in her head, found a bit conservative at the interaction. Locklear said, "So at that time he was just like this little baby boy that I feel like I was a little bit older, and he ended up coming over to my house with Sean Penn. And they were just nice, but he was very, ‘yes ma'am’ to me, and I was like, ‘okay, sir.’"

Locklear noted that the two later headed on a date at Club Lingerie where Cruise demonstrated some of his dancing moves that people would come to associate with him later on. She said, "We went out dancing to Club Lingerie at that time and, and I've said this before, I mean, he was really cute."

She remembered people being captured by him quite early in the evening when he presented something that would later be known as the Cruise’s integral knee slide dance. It later became immortal as a part of the movie Risky Business, a move that the Mission Impossible star performed while out with her.

Laughing off, Locklear also recalled the moment when she thought of following Cruise’s steps who was gliding along the floor. She was struck by the gentleness and politeness of Cruise although they only went about as colleagues and nothing more.

For Locklear, her breakthrough appeared in 1992 with the starrer of ‘Melrose Place’, the iconic serial which was one of the great breakthroughs of her career and ran more than seven seasons.

At the director's panel, Locklear also discussed the new edition of the Melrose Place that was announced last year and is set to go into production. Several decades after Melrose Place, the show will have a reboot as announced at the 90s Con.

