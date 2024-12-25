Top Christmas Movies To Have Hit The Screens In 2024; From Red One To Hot Frosty

Christmas has arrived, and so has the feeling of celebration and togetherness. With 2024 nearing its end, the Hollywood industry released some masterpieces that went on to become hits at the box office. It also presented some soothing Christmas movies, which hit the right chords with the audience to get into the celebratory mood.

From rom-coms like Hot Frosty to Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson serving action in Red One set against the festive background, the fans are presented with the option to pick and choose their favorite of the lot. Scroll down for the list of Christmas films released in 2024.



Hot Frosty

Dustin Milligan and Lacey Chabert starrer Hot Frosty get the audience into the sense of warmth of the season. The Netflix romance revolves around Cathy, who brings a snowman to life amidst grieving the loss of her husband. The love soon brews between Chabert’s character and the snowman, but it turns into a race against time.

Apart from Milligan and Chabert, the movie also stars Craig Robinson, Lauren Holly, and Katie Mixon. The film is available to stream on Netflix.

Our Little Secret

A perfect Christmas movie of the year to get into the feels of the festive season. Our Little Secret, starring Lindsay Lohan and Ian Harding, tells the story of two exes who come together under one roof after an awkward situation appears.

Lohan, who plays Avery, and Harding, who plays Logan, learn in the movie that their current partners are siblings. Hence, they have no choice but to participate in the celebrations together. The film also stars Jon Rudnitsky and Kristin Chenoweth in pivotal roles. Our Little Secret is available to stream on Netflix.

Red One

Chris Evans and Dwyane Johnson don their action suits for a Christmas film. The duo plays Jack O’Malley and Callum Drift, respectively, who set out on a mission to save Santa Claus, who has been kidnapped by the E.L.F. from the Northpole.

The unique storyline of the movie keeps its audience hooked to the screens, while the presence of the popular actors works as a cherry on top. The movie is available to stream on Prime Video.

An Almost Christmas Story

The animated Christmas movie of the year, An Almost Christmas Story, brings back the innocence of the holiday season. The film's plot revolves around Moon, an owl, and its bond with a young girl, Luna. The duo sets out on an adventure to learn the holiday traditions and discover the festive magic.

Jim Gaffigan, Natasha Lyonne, and Cary Christopher have lent their voices to the characters. Witness the sweet story of friendship on Disney+.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever

Adding to the category of comedies, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever checks all the boxes of being called a Christmas film. The movie provides comfort and laughs, which can be shared with the whole family. The Judy Greer starrer is set against the backdrop of learning the real meaning of the festivities.

The plot of the movie reveals that six children who are not looked upon as well-mannered take over the local church pageant to teach the community about what the holiday season is all about.

The movie can be streamed on Prime Video.

A Sudden Case Of Christmas

A perfect family film of the year. Danny DeVito starrer A Sudden Case of Christmas celebrates togetherness, comfort, and, of course, the holiday season. The film's story revolves around Claire, whose parents brought her to Italy, where her grandfather lives, to tell her they are separating.

As a Christmas wish, she requests her parents to stay back for the festivities, where she could spend time with all of them together. Alongside DeVito, the movie stars Andie MacDowell.

A Sudden Case of Christmas is available to stream on Prime Video.

Christmas Eve in Miller’s Point

A movie that celebrates the family coming together for the X-mas celebrations. Christmas Eve in Miller’s Point is a heartfelt story with hints of comedy when the family, along with cousins, meet up for what could be their last holiday in their ancestral home.

However, the night takes a major turn when one of the siblings sneaks out to show off her teenage rebellion. The cast members of the movie include Sawyer Speilberg, Michael Cera, and Elsie Fischer.

Christmas Eve in Miller’s Point is available to watch on Prime Video.

Meet Me Next Christmas

Rusty Cundieff directorial sets the perfect mood for Christmas. Meet Me Next Christmas made its way to Netflix in November and has already gotten the fans hooked to the film while entering the holiday season.

The plot of the film revolves around Layla, who is in search of the man of her dreams. As she roams the streets of New York City, she lands a ticket to the sold-out Christmas concert, which turns out to be lucky for her. The movie stars Christina Millian, Devale Ellis, and Kalen Allen in the lead roles.

Meet Me Next Christmas is available to stream on Netflix.

