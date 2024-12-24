Classic Movies To Watch To Get Into The Christmas Mood; Featuring Home Alone, Love Actually, And More

The holiday season is here which calls for a chill movie night with your loved ones! Several Christmas-themed movies have been released over the years, but some have remained timeless. This list includes some of the classic films that range from as old as the Golden Age of Hollywood to the early 2000s. Check it out!

Home Alone

A staple Christmas movie that many of you might already have on your holiday playlist, Home Alone is the perfect blend of humor, adventure, drama, and action, mixed with heartwarming moments. And, of course, the Christmas vibes shine through in every scene.

When bratty pre-teen Kevin is accidentally left home alone as the McCallister family flies to Paris to celebrate Christmas, he has no choice but to wait for his family to return. However, when two con men plan to rob his house, Kevin decides to fight them off with witty and hilarious tricks.

Looking to invite your entire family and share some laughs this festive season? This movie couldn’t be more perfect!

Elf

The star-studded 2003 hit movie Elf has become one of the most popular Christmas films over the years. If you’re a fan of Will Ferrell’s unique style of comedy, this movie is a no-brainer choice for the holiday season.

Will Ferrell plays Buddy Hobbs, a human who was raised by elves at the North Pole. Upon discovering that he’s not actually an elf, Buddy sets off to New York City to find his biological father. However, he soon learns that his real father, played by James Caan, is on Santa’s naughty list. Determined to help, Buddy sets out to teach his father the true meaning of Christmas by spreading the Christmas spirit.

With a stellar supporting cast that includes Zooey Deschanel, Mary Steenburgen, and Amy Sedaris, Elf is a heartwarming and hilarious film that’s perfect for the festive season.

Miracle on the 34th Street

This movie was released in 1947 and is still one of the most beloved classic Christmas watches. Set in Macy's flagship store on 34th Street in Manhattan, it follows a mother-daughter duo as they seek a lawyer's help to prove that Kris Kringle is the real Santa and prevent him from being institutionalized. It's a great family comedy if you are looking for a vintage holiday movie!

Love Actually

Let’s shift gears from comedy to rom-coms because Christmas brings some of the best heartwarming stories! Although there are plenty of holiday-special rom-coms worth watching, Love Actually is a timeless classic.

The plot revolves around a group of seemingly random strangers and their lives in the weeks leading up to Christmas. Everyone has a story, and eventually, it’s revealed that the lives of these individuals are somehow interconnected. The story is packed with swoon-worthy romance as eight couples from different ages and walks of life find love in their own unique ways.

The palpable chemistry between Keira Knightley and Andrew Lincoln, Colin Firth and Lucia Moniz, Alan Rickman and Emma Thompson, and many others will make you believe in love again. This is the perfect go-to Christmas movie to watch with your partner!

It’s A Wonderful Life

Another classic, dating back to the Golden Age of Hollywood, is a must-watch during the holiday season. Based on Philip Van Doren Stern's short story The Greatest Gift: A Christmas Tale, the film delivers a beautiful message of hope.

The story follows an unlucky man (James Stewart) who contemplates suicide just days before Christmas. However, a visit from an angel helps him realize the importance of his life as she shows him what the world would have been like without him.

The film earned six Oscar nominations for its heartfelt story and, over the years, has become one of the most cherished movies to watch during the holidays.

A Christmas Carol

Adaptation of Charles Dickens's classic eponymous book. Jim Carrey brings a comedic punch as Ebenezer Scrooge, a miserable old man visited by three spirits on Christmas Eve. After the ghosts show him the errors in his lifestyle, he embarks on a journey of redemption to mend his miserable ways. The star-studded cast of Gary Oldman, Colin Firth, and Robin Wright makes the movie a worthy watch.

The Nightmare Before Christmas

This animated family musical delivers a perfect mix of fantasy, drama, romance, comedy, and Christmas vibes all in one package. Tim Burton’s classic follows Jack Skellington, a resident of Halloween Town. After discovering a portal to another world where it’s always Christmas, Jack is instantly enchanted and becomes obsessed with the festive season—so much so that he decides to abduct Santa Claus.

The story, told in a haunting yet beautifully animated style, adds a touch of spookiness to Christmas while keeping the humor and musical elements intact. It’s a must-watch if you love a hint of horror blended with holiday vibes!

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Believe it or not, one of the most beloved Christmas characters is a grumpy green creature named the Grinch. The 1966 animated special was already among the most-watched holiday movies, but its 2000 live-action adaptation was equally adored.

Much of the credit for the film’s popularity goes to Jim Carrey's hilarious and uncanny portrayal of the Grinch. He lives on the outskirts of Whoville, a town whose residents love Christmas, while he, on the other hand, despises it.

When a local girl named Cindy Lou Who befriends him and tries to show him the joy of the festivities, the Grinch has a change of heart. Ultimately, he returns the stolen presents and becomes a cherished part of the community. Indeed, a heartwarming and cathartic watch!