Tori Spelling is set to show off her dancing skills on the latest season of Dancing with the Stars. Tori Spelling's co-stars from Beverly Hills, 90210, are excited to watch and are rooting for her as she competes on Dancing with the Stars for the Mirrorball Trophy!

On September 14 at Daytona Beach, Florida, Brian Austin Green, Gabrielle Carteris, Jennie Garth, and Ian Ziering gathered for a 90210 panel at 90s Con,. According to PEOPLE, Spelling was supposed to attend, but she withdrew a few days prior to the event.

They celebrated their former costar's impending appearance on DWTS during their conversation. Spelling, 51, was revealed as one of the 13 competitors on the 33rd season of the dancing competition series earlier this month. Pasha Pashkov, a professional, is going to be the stars' partner and choreographer.

Green, 51; Garth, 52; Ziering, 60; and Carteris, 63—agreed that the experience is hard, but they also wished Spelling well. Season 30 DWTS contestant Green, who was paired with now-fiance Sharna Burgess, advised contestants to keep your head down and enjoy the experience" and to appreciate that this is a seven-day-a-week job.

Carteris said that she's "really really excited" for Spelling, while Garth said, "I'm so excited for her I think she's going to do great." Spelling revealed exclusively to PEOPLE that she was inspired to join the show by Green shortly after the season 33 lineup was revealed. "Since I received that call, Brian Austin Green has known the entire time. I kept thinking. I don't know if I should do this or not," but he kept telling me, 'You will be fantastic, you have to do this.'"

Spelling, 51, revealed to her partner Pasha Pashkov at the season 33 premiere on Tuesday, September 17, that she turned down the chance to participate in the reality competition series for the previous 32 seasons. When asked what was different this time, Spelling brought up her divorce from Dean McDermott.

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 airs concurrently on Disney+ and ABC. You can also stream the show the next day on Hulu.

