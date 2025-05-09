Blake Lively to Testify in Trial Against Justin Baldoni, Actress’ Attorney Confirms: ‘Ultimate Moment For…’

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of sexual harassment.

Blake Lively is preparing to testify against Justin Baldoni. The actress’s attorney confirmed that she would stand in the box and share her side of the story once the trial commences. In December 2024, Lively filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star.

Advertisement

The Jane the Virgin alum filed a counter suit for defamation and extortion. Since then, the case became a nasty battle between the PRs, as deemed by the court, and became a sensationalized legal battle.

Lively’s lawyer, Mike Gottlieb, told PEOPLE that the highly anticipated trial would be “the ultimate moment for a plaintiff’s story to be told.” He added that they “expect her to be a witness at her trial. Of course, she’s going to testify.”

The speculation around the Gossip Girl alum’s testimony first arose in April after she delivered her speech at the TIME100 Gala. She shared the story of her mother, who survived an attack by a work acquaintance. The actress alleged that her mom survived the murder attempt before she was born.

She hinted that she had gone through a similar experience while shooting for IEWU by saying that she has “so much to say about the last two years of my life.” The attorney claimed that the Simple Favor actress won’t be the only plaintiff taking to the witness box.

Advertisement

Other individuals who allegedly witnessed or endured any form of misconduct on the set of the film will also be testifying at the court. “We expect their testimony, particularly about what took place on set, will come out through live witness testimony,” Gottlieb added.

Lively's legal team has asserted that they won’t solely rely on witness testimony during the trial; they will also take the support of “evidence” that they claim to have. They will also present documents and statements from producers, Sony Pictures, and other eyewitnesses at the court.

The trial is set to commence on March 9, 2026.