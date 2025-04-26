Julia Garner Admits She Didn’t Know Shalla-Bal From Marvel Comics: ‘It’s Surfing Around Space’

Julia Garner is finally stepping into the world of superheroes, and while excited to play another version of Silver Surfer, the actress admitted she did not know much about Shalla-Bal at first. She will be making her MCU debut in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the Ozark actress mentioned her limited knowledge of major Marvel and DC characters. Julia Garner also added that she was "in disbelief" when offered the role of Shalla-Bal.

Advertisement

"I did not know that there was Shalla-Bal, for example, another form of a Silver Surfer that's not like what you think of the Silver Surfer," the actress from Apartment 7A stated to the outlet.

Further talking to the outlet, Julia Garner went on to add that the best part of the comics is that it happens to be the same, “when you watch the movies, it's when it's surfing around space. Aesthetically, it looks incredible, and I'm just really excited to see what [director] Matt [Shakman] and Marvel are going to do with that."

ALSO READ: The Fantastic Four First Steps: 6 Details You May Have Missed in New Trailer Starring Pedro Pascal

Elsewhere in the intriguing conversation, the actress from Sin City: A Dame to Kill For expressed that she is happy to add the superhero genre to her resume.

Talking about her Silver Surfer, Julia Garner added that she is the herald of Galactus, “but you're not sure where she stands."

For those who are unaware, Shalla-Bal happens to be a lover of Norrin Radd, the male and the first Silver Surfer, who was introduced to the fans in the 2007 film, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

Advertisement

Back then, the character of the Silver Surfer was played by a highly acclaimed cartoonist, Doug Jones.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will have Ralph Ineson as Galactus, Pedro Pascal as Mr. Fantastic with Vanessa Kirby as Susan Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing.

ALSO READ: The Fantastic Four: First Steps Director On Possibilities of Another Superhero Making Cameo in His Film; ‘There Are….’