Where Is The Union Shot? Filming Locations Explored

Netflix released The Union, directed by Julian Farino and written by Joe Barton and David Guggenheim, on August 16, 2024. Mark Wahlberg plays Mike, whose peaceful life is disrupted when his ex-girlfriend Roxanne, played by Halle Berry, appears as part of the top-secret government agency The Union. Mike is compelled to navigate intense action and rekindle emotions when she pulls him into a dangerous mission.

Filming for The Union took place in London, New Jersey, Piran, Slovenia, and Trieste, Italy. The Union, formerly titled Our Man From Jersey, began filming in March 2022. The production team also filmed scenes at Ponterosso in Trieste in September 2022. The Union filming locations and visual setting are listed below.

New Jersey

It was shot in Jersey City, New Jersey, United States of America. It is known for its skyline views and vibrant cities and is located in the northeastern part of the country. Several scenes in the movie show skyscrapers and urban landscapes.

In addition to Kearny, a town in Hudson County, and Paterson, the largest city in Passaic County, The Union is also shot in New Jersey

London, England, UK

The Union is set in several iconic London locations that provide the film with a rich cultural background. Several scenes were filmed on Albert Bridge, a historic road bridge over the River Thames connecting Chelsea and Battersea. Some of the most crucial scenes between Mike and Roxanne were filmed on this bridge, which was inaugurated in 1873.

Advertisement

Fitzrovia in central London is famous for its mix of old and new buildings from the 18th and 19th centuries. Additionally, it has been a popular location for filming. Its unique character, along with the tall BT Tower, made it a perfect setting for some of the movie's most memorable scenes.

In addition, several scenes in the movie were filmed at the historic Savoy Theatre on the Strand, which has strong links to London's cultural history. London Bridge, Tower Bridge, and The Shard are some of the other locations in London.

Piran, Slovenia

Piran, a town in Slovenia, was another location where The Union was filmed. Mountain ranges, ski resorts, and picturesque lakes characterize Slovenia. Mike McKenna was shown being carried in a suitcase while people shot bullets at him near Piran Lighthouse Church. In another scene, Mike runs through the streets of a locality where all the houses have white roofs and white bodies.

Advertisement

Trieste, Italy

Trieste is a port city in Italy located on the Maritime Silk Road, between the Mediterranean Sea and the Adriatic Sea. Filming also took place at a luxury 4-star hotel in Trieste, Italy called Savoia Excelsior Palace.

The movie was filmed here in several crucial scenes, including the scene where three men in black are looking for something in the rain outside a white building. The movie ends with the lead actors confronting the villain in the port.

ALSO READ: 'Nothing Cuter Than...': Ashlee Simpson Shares Glimpse Of Daughter Jagger Watching Olivia Rodrigo In Concert