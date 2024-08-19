'Nothing Cuter Than...': Ashlee Simpson Shares Glimpse Of Daughter Jagger Watching Olivia Rodrigo In Concert

Ashlee Simpson Ross had a special girls' night out with her daughter Jagger Snow. On Friday, Aug. 16, the singer shared photos and videos on Instagram from their fun time at Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS world tour at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

Ashlee, 39, posted a picture of 9-year-old Jagger posing with her friends and another snapshot of the group with Olivia Rodrigo herself. There was also a video of the girls singing along while watching the 21-year-old singer perform onstage. Ashlee captioned the post, "Nothing cuter than taking the girls to see @oliviarodrigo what a fun time (red heart emoji)."

Ashlee and her husband Evan Ross share Jagger and their 3-year-old son Ziggy Blu. Ashlee also has a 15-year-old son, Bronx Mowgli, from her previous marriage to Pete Wentz. The proud mom often shares pictures of her blended family on social media.

About a week before the concert, Ashlee posted a collection of summer memories on Instagram, calling it "A summer to remember." The post included photos of the Simpson-Ross family having fun with loved ones, with Jagger jumping in mid-air and blowing on dandelions with her little brother Ziggy.

Earlier this month, Ashlee spoke with PEOPLE about the secret to her and Evan's strong 10-year marriage. She shared, "I think the secret is that we have grown together. And I think that if you can grow together and watch as we all change or evolve and stick together, that's probably the key to it all."

In other news, Ashlee Simpson Ross announced that she's releasing an expanded edition of her iconic 2004 album Autobiography, and fans are thrilled.

On July 17, Simpson shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), saying, Surprise! I’m dropping an expanded edition of Autobiography on Friday!" She included the original album cover, showing her with choppy black hair, colorful bangles, leg warmers, and hot pink stilettos—a true early 2000s emo look.

Autobiography was her debut album, featuring hits like Pieces of Me and other favorites like La La and Shadow. The album was released when her sister Jessica Simpson’s reality show, Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica, was a hit, which boosted its success.

