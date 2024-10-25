Who Are Jack Black’s Parents? Everything To Know About Judith Love Cohen And Thomas William Black

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Jack Black has been successful in establishing himself in the industry. But much as Jack is praised for his work, his parents, Judith Love Cohen and Thomas William Black also deserve praise for their respective contributions in a different field.

According to People magazine, Jack's mom and dad worked as aerospace engineers and also on the Hubble Space Telescope. The actor’s mother also helped Apollo 13 return to Earth in 1970 after its oxygen tank was broken.

Both Cohen and Thomas divorced when Jack was 10 years old. His mother sadly passed away in 2016. The actor seemingly shared a close relationship with his parents. Check out the article to know more about them.

Judith was working when she went into labor

As per the outlet the pair tied the knot sometime during the mid-1960s and they welcomed the Kung Fu Panda star in 1969. The ex-couple raised him in Hermosa Beach, California.

Her other son, Neil mentioned in the memorial tribute on the USC Viterbi School Of Engineering’s Website that she was at work working on solving issues and she went to the labor, Judith called her boss to make him aware that she had solved the problem and then she delivered Jack.

Jack Black’s parents parted ways in 1979

Sadly things did not work out for Judith and Thomas and they divorced in 1979. Judith went on with her life and tied the knot with David A. Katz and her ex-husband moved abroad and started a new family as well. He later moved back to the States, in Washington to live in an apple orchard, according to People magazine.

More about Jack Black's parents’s professions

Working in prominent professional fields and making a name for themselves ran in the family. As per the article by the aforementioned outlet, both his parents served as aerospace engineers and also worked on the Hubble Space Telescope.

Jack’s mother was enrolled at Brooklyn College and studied mathematics initially. But later on, she changed her mind and opted for engineering. Two years later, she transferred to the University of Southern California. At that time she also worked at North American Aviation as a junior engineer.

After she graduated, Judith began working at the Space Technology Laboratory until her retirement in 1990. Her contribution to her industry is immaculate, which also includes her work in bringing back the Apollo 13 after the oxygen tank was ruptured, according to her son, Niel.

Judith was married before tying the knot with Thomas

Judith was married before she exchanged vows with Thomas. Her first husband’s name was Bernard Seigel. She met him when she was a freshman at Brooklyn College. They went on to both three children Neil, Howard, and Rachel. They ended their marriage in the mid-1960s, per the publication.

As per the outlet, Neil worked as a computer scientist and system engineer and Howard tragically passed away in 1991 from AIDS. As per the Jewish Chronicle, Jack talked about his death saying, “Death didn’t happen quickly. We all saw the deterioration. He was only 31. So very young. We were robbed of something precious. It was hardest for my mum when we lost Howard. She’s never really recovered.”

Judith established a publishing company after her retirement

Jack’s mother did not stop after she retired in 1990. Along with her third husband, David, she established a publishing company that had the goal to encourage girls to pursue science.

They reportedly penned a series of books called, You Can Be A Woman...., which ended up selling north of 100,000 copies.

Along with that, the company also published an inspiring biography of four women, titled, The Women Of Apollo, which included her as well.

Judith was also a ballet performer

As per the outlet’s report, her son Neil mentioned, that his mother was more than just an aerospace engineer. She also tapped into her artistic side by becoming a ballet dancer. By the age of 19, she was a performer in the Corps De Ballet of the New York Metropolitan Opera Ballet Company.

In order to pursue her career in engineering she put a hold on ballet dancing. But in 1964, she tapped into folk dancing and kept on doing it as a hobby for the rest of her life.

Thomas and Judith were the biggest cheerleaders for Jack’s career

In 2011, while conversing with The Guardian, the actor shared that his parents were supportive of his and his “artistic endeavors.” He added, “My father and mother came to every school play I ever did. When I was 13, I talked my stepfather into driving me to auditions.”

Judith bid adieu to the world in 2016

Her son, Neil revealed on the aforementioned USC website that his mother battled cancer and passed away at the age of 82. She died on July 25, 2016.

The Goosebums star took to his Instagram to share a tribute post in honor of his late mother. He shared a picture of him and Judith and captioned the post with, “Miss you mom.”

He once again posted a screenshot of his mom from when she was younger in 2023. It also consisted the information about her impressive career endeavors. He captioned it with, “It’s true…my mom was a bad-ass aerospace engineer…and also a loving mother…I miss you mama!”

