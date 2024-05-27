Who Are Mel B's Children? All We Know About Spice Girls Alum's Kids

Known for releasing some of the most legendary songs with her band, Spice Girls, Mel B or Melanie Brown has now embarked on a whole new chapter in life. She is now a mother to three beautiful daughters.

Although there have been some downtimes in the life of the Too Much singer, she has always managed to bravely raise her kids, making them as strong as she is.

In 2017, while talking to PEOPLE, the '90s superstar stated, “You learn something every day when you’re a mom — especially when you’re a working mom.”

She added that a mom always tries to balance her work and the time she spends with her kids, “making sure you’re there for the school runs and dinners,” while also providing them with home-cooked food.

She has always tried her best to raise her kids with the same principles for each of the three, even though they have different personalities.

Her three daughters, Phoenix, Angel, and Madison, also vary in age. Moreover, they all have different fathers.

Mel B welcomed Phoenix with Jimmy Gulzar back in 1999, Angel was born to the pop icon in 2007 during her relationship with the legendary actor Eddie Murphy.

The former America's Got Talent judge welcomed Madison with Stephen Belafonte in 2011. Continue reading to discover the fun, the struggle, and the intriguing tale of Mel B’s children.

Mel B’s Children

Phoenix Chi Gulzar

The first of Mel B's children is Phoenix Chi Gulzar, born on February 19, 1999. Following her birth, Mel B filed for divorce from Jimmy Gulzar in 2000, and the separation was finalized a year later.

While the eldest daughter has great respect for her mother and her career as a pop star, she has even paid tribute to Mel B in her own way.

In 2022, Phoenix Chi Gulzar took to Instagram to post a series of photos where she recreated three of her mom's iconic Scary Spice looks, notably those that are also fan favorites.

Phoenix has followed in her mother's footsteps and has become a part of the music industry. She is currently a DJ, known for playing sets at major events, including the 2024 BAFTA Awards.

During a 2024 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Wannabe songstress jokingly said that she was “so pissed” and “annoyed” at her daughter for borrowing her outfits.

She went on to say that Phoenix Chi Gulzar “stole” her look while also raiding her wardrobe. Speaking on the show, Mel B stated, “I’m like, you better bring all that stuff back right now because they’re my clothes.”

Together, the mother-daughter duo have also appeared in modeling campaigns and have become the faces of the British fashion brand Pour Moi's "Own Your Confidence" campaign.

Angel Iris Murphy Brown

Mel B welcomed Angel Iris Murphy Brown with her then-boyfriend, Eddie Murphy of Dr. Dolittle fame, on April 3, 2007.

Recalling the events of Angel's birth, the Stop singer stated that she drove herself to the hospital, all while in mid-contraction.

The middle daughter among Mel B's three children has a special name. "She is my angel; she was my little angel throughout my pregnancy," said the Telling Lies actress, adding that Iris is also her grandmother's name.

While talking to PEOPLE in 2017, the Scarce actress mentioned that her second daughter is “very creative with the computer” and excels at “decorating her room."

After completing her school exams in the summer of 2023, Melanie Brown took to Instagram to post a few clips of a mother-daughter day out, captioning the post, "Art school here you come yipeeeee!!!!!"

Speaking on The Jennifer Hudson Show in 2024, Brown admitted that her daughters are not particularly impressed by the fact that their mom was one of the greatest pop stars.

She explained that when she introduced their daughters to the music of Mel B’s Spice Girls, they were shocked and asked “What kind of music is this Mommy?”

Replying to her kids she recalled saying, “It's Spice Girls music that we wrote,” to which the three Mel B children shockingly said, “Really?”

Madison Brown Belafonte

Belafonte and the 2 Become 1 singer welcomed Madison Brown Belafonte on September 1, 2011.

Discussing the youngest of Mel B’s children, Brown described her as a “snuggler.”

During a 2017 interview with PEOPLE, Mel B stated, “Madison is just stuck by my side,” adding that her young daughter meditates with her and even plays with her crystals.

However, despite sharing a close bond with the Say You’ll Be Mine singer, Madison Brown Belafonte isn't familiar with the musical journey her mom has undertaken.

Melanie Brown revealed in 2022 that Madison didn't recognize Spice Girls songs. Brown realized this when she posted a clip on Instagram, in which she read out the lyrics of the Spice Girls' Who Do You Think You Are, and Madison couldn't name the song.

Instead, Madison initially thought it was a track by Lady Gaga. After a few more random guesses, including one suggesting it might be by Adele, she eventually gave up, stating, "I don't even know that song.”

Madison has also been seen on the red carpet alongside her mother several times. Despite not being particularly into the attire her mom wears, her appearances have been well-received.

In 2018, during the America’s Got Talent quarterfinals, she joined her mom and stole the show by wearing one of her mother’s dresses.

Mel B and her daughter share a strong bond and remain close to each other.

