Bertie Carvel Joins HBO’s Harry Potter TV Series as Cornelius Fudge: Full Cast and Details Revealed

Tony and Olivier Award-winning actor Bertie Carvel has joined the cast of HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter TV series. Carvel, best known for his roles in The Crown and Dalgliesh, will play Cornelius Fudge, the Minister of Magic.

He joins a growing list of cast members in this high-profile adaptation, including Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, as per Deadline. The cast also features Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid.

Carvel is expected to play a recurring role. In the original Harry Potter film series, the character of Cornelius Fudge was portrayed by Robert Hardy in four films, starting with Chamber of Secrets.

Here's who's behind the HBO Harry Potter series

The series is described as a faithful adaptation of J.K. Rowling's beloved books. Rowling is also involved as an executive producer. The show is written and executive-produced by Francesca Gardiner, who will serve as showrunner. Mark Mylod, known for his work on Succession, will direct multiple episodes and also executive produce.

HBO, Brontë Film and TV, and Warner Bros. Television are producing the series. Additional executive producers include Neil Blair and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films, who produced the original film franchise.

While HBO has not officially confirmed casting details, a network representative said, "We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation. As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals."

Carvel is no stranger to HBO. He also appears in the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. His past roles include portraying Tony Blair in Netflix's The Crown and playing the title character in Dalgliesh, a detective series aired on Acorn TV and Channel 5.

With this casting news, the buzz around the Harry Potter reboot continues to grow. The series is one of HBO's most anticipated projects, especially given the legacy of the original films and the continued popularity of the Harry Potter books worldwide.

