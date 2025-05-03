Harry Potter Series Will Not Reflect J.K. Rowling’s Anti-Trans Views, Says HBO

HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter TV series has reignited controversy due to J.K. Rowling’s continued public comments on transgender issues. Amid backlash, HBO’s Casey Bloys confirmed that the show will not be influenced by J.K. Rowling’s personal views. Speaking on The Town podcast, Bloys attempted to draw a clear line between Rowling’s politics and the creative direction of the show.

Bloys acknowledged the criticism that HBO and the show’s cast have faced over Rowling’s involvement but said the network’s relationship with the author isn’t new. “The decision to be in business with J.K. Rowling is not new for us. We’ve been in business for 25 years,” he said, citing the Harry Potter franchise’s massive success, including eight films and multiple spin-offs.

He addressed concerns directly, saying, “Harry Potter is not secretly being infused with anything. And if you want to debate her, you can go on Twitter.” Bloys also pointed out that HBO currently works with Rowling on the BBC co-produced series C.B. Strike, further emphasizing that her political views are separate from the storytelling of their shows.

At an earlier press event, Bloys revealed Rowling played a key role in selecting the showrunner and director—Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod. However, he insisted her views “haven’t affected the casting or hiring of writers or production staff.” HBO also reaffirmed in a statement to Variety that Rowling’s contribution to Warner Bros. Discovery remains “invaluable” and reiterated that the series is rooted in themes of “friendship, resolve, and acceptance.”

Casting for the series was confirmed last month, with John Lithgow set to play Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid. Lithgow later shared that he received backlash after joining the cast, including an open letter from a friend urging him to reconsider due to Rowling’s involvement. “Why is this a factor at all?” Lithgow said in an interview with The Times of London. Though curious to eventually meet Rowling, the actor said, “Oh, heavens no,” when asked if the controversy made him rethink his role.

As production on the Harry Potter series moves forward, HBO is standing by its decision to work with Rowling while also distancing the show's content from her political stances. For Bloys and the network, the focus remains on retelling a beloved story for a new generation.

