Days of Our Lives June 6 Episode Recap: Jennifer Lashes Out Chad After His Risky Date With Cat

The June 6 episode of Days of Our Lives saw a maelstrom of drama pass through as Chad’s attempt to escape his grief through adrenaline landed him in more trouble than he expected. Meanwhile, Jennifer confronted her worst fear.

After all, Chad had turned to the woman who once destroyed them. Elsewhere, in the shadow of John’s funeral, Marlena was surrounded by sympathy but was weighed down by her sorrow.

Chad’s skydive date ends with a crash—and a clash

Chad agreed to join Cat for a skydiving date despite clear hesitation. After nervously suiting up and receiving last-minute instructions, he pushed through the fear. Though Cat reassured him, the jump ended badly—Chad landed awkwardly, injuring his ankle.

Mishap aside, Chad admitted to enjoying the experience. He said he felt momentarily free from grief. Cat helped him home, where things immediately soured. Jennifer and Jack were at the Horton house when Cat and Chad returned.

Jennifer ordered Cat out, furious that Chad had spent time with the woman who impersonated her dead daughter. Chad insisted it wasn’t romantic, but Jennifer was more disturbed by his willingness to see Cat at all. Jack urged her to be understanding.

He thought Chad may still be emotionally entangled due to his past belief that Cat was Abigail. Jennifer acknowledged this, but she couldn't forget the pain Cat caused. Chad later called Cat to apologize, but she told him she would stay away to avoid further hurting his family—and hung up.

Marlena faces grief, Carrie and Anna offer support

At the penthouse, Marlena shared quiet memories with Carrie before being visited by Amy and Sophia, who brought dumplings and a story of John's past kindness. Marlena was touched by the tale, though she remained visibly shaken.

After the visitors left, Sami called with news that Sydney’s surgery was successful. Marlena acknowledged Sami’s regret over missing John’s funeral and reassured her that he would have understood. Later, Anna arrived to share condolences and photos of Noah’s graduation.

Marlena tried to remain strong, but admitted the looming silence after the funeral would be difficult. Though Carrie offered to stay, Marlena gently refused, insisting she had to face her new reality. Once Marlena left the room, Carrie tearfully confessed she didn’t know how to help. Anna quietly reminded her that only time could ease Marlena’s pain.

