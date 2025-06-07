Sentimental Value: Grand Prix Winning Film Eyes Thanksgiving Release Amid Neon Studios Gearing Up for Award Campaign, DEETS

Sentimental Value, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and won the Grand Prix award, is headed to theaters in November. The Joachim Trier directorial will be stretched till the Thanksgiving period, and the limited release will help the movie to contend in the award season, especially the Oscars.

As per the reports of Variety, Neon studios is planning a robust campaign for the film, as it received rave reviews during the Cannes premiere.

Moreover, the studios rode high throughout the Cannes Film Festival. Not only did it premiere Sentimental Value, but it also acquired rights to the North American film The Secret Agent and Jafar Panahi’s It Was Just an Accident. The latter movie won the Palme d’Or.

What is Sentimental Value about?

As for the plot of Sentimental Value, the movie revolves around a stage actress and her sister, who reunite with their estranged father, who is a director. After one of the daughters declines their father’s offer to portray a role in her father’s movie, the role goes to a popular film actress.

According to the official synopsis of the film uploaded on the official Cannes Film Festival website, “Sisters Nora and Agnes reunite with their estranged father, the charismatic Gustav, a once-renowned director who offers stage actress Nora a role in what he hopes will be his comeback film. When Nora turns it down, she soon discovers he has given her part to an eager young Hollywood star.”

The movie has one of the most talented casts, which includes Renate Reinsve, Stellan Skarsgård, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Elle Fanning, Cory Michael Smith, and Anders Danielsen Lie.

Neon’s previous projects

The Neon studios, apart from Sentimental Value, are also known for the well-acclaimed projects like Anora and The Worst Person in the World. While Anora swept the Academy Awards in 2025, The Worst Person in the World also made it to the Oscar nominations for the best international feature and best original screenplay.

Neon also helped Parasite head to the Oscars in the previous years. Sentimental Value will hit the screens on November 7.

