Sydney Sweeney As Cassie is ‘Worse Than Ever’ in Euphoria Season 3: ‘She’s Crazy’

Sydney Sweeney has recently confirmed that Euphoria Season 3 will see her character, Cassie, push the boundaries of insanity even further. The series is expected to premiere in late 2025 or early 2026.

Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Sweeney revealed that her character Cassie will be even crazier this season. When Fallon asked if Cassie remains unstable, Sweeney bluntly responded, “She’s even worse,” drawing laughter from the audience.

Advertisement

Fallon also brought up a leaked image circulating online that shows Sweeney in a wedding dress. He speculated if this meant a possible marriage storyline involving Cassie. When asked if the rumor was true, Sweeney remained cryptic, saying, “I can’t confirm or deny,” and joked that the image could have been AI-generated.

Cassie’s spiral continues in Season 3

In a separate conversation with Empire Magazine, Sweeney elaborated on Cassie’s mindset in the new Euphoria season. She said the character has never seemed happier—or more out of control. She admitted that Cassie is flawed, constantly making emotional mistakes, but does so from a place she described as “a sad version of love.”

According to Sweeney, she and series creator Sam Levinson worked closely on pushing the character’s arc further, stating, “I’ll read something, then call him and say, ‘Let’s go crazier,’ and he’s all in. This season is unhinged.”

Advertisement

Euphoria Season 3 production

Production on Euphoria Season 3 officially began in January 2025, with the main cast—including Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, and others—returning. The story will likely to continue the intensely dark story seen in Season 2, where Cassie secretly dated Nate, her best friend’s abusive ex-boyfriend.

Outside of Euphoria, Sweeney recently wrapped filming an Apple TV+ thriller Echo Valley and a biopic on boxer Christy Martin. In Echo Valley, she plays a bloodied young woman who seeks refuge with her mother, portrayed by Julianne Moore.

For more updates from the Euphoria series, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.