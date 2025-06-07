Did Deborra-Lee Furness Pay 11 Million USD for NYC House to Hugh Jackman Before Divorce Filing? Here’s What Reports Reveal

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness announced their separation two years ago, leaving their fans heartbroken. In the past week, the Australian actress filed for divorce from her ex-husband, with whom she shares two kids.

As per the new reports, the former couple quietly split 23 million USD worth of NYC home days before Furness headed for the legal separation. Furness reportedly bought out the Wolverine star by paying him 11.7 million USD, or half of the property, according to People Magazine.

Meanwhile, as per the property records, the NYC penthouse that the former partners settled on before heading for divorce is just one of the luxurious mansions. The duo also owned properties together across the U.S., the U.K., and Australia.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness’ luxurious mansions

Apart from the New York residence, the Logan actor and Furness bought a luxurious condo in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood. The mansion spreads across 5,000 square feet, with two floors and an outer space, which would have been 3,700 square feet wide. The residence is situated over the Hudson River, and is known for its breathtaking view.

Additionally, the exes, who had been married for 30 years, also own a waterfront condo in Sydney, overlooking the popular Bondi Beach. Other properties on the list include New York City's West Village and a Hamptons beach house.

Deborra-Lee Furness’ statement after filing for divorce from Hugh Jackman

Meanwhile, the actress broke her silence for the first time after filing for divorce from the Marvel actor. In conversation with the media portal, Furness shared that she empathizes with all those who have traversed through the journey of betrayal.

She went on to reveal, "We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman married each other in 1996 and called it quits after almost 30 years.

