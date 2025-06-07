The Young and the Restless June 6 Recap: Mariah’s Silence Continues as Victoria Cancels Trip for Cole

The Young and the Restless June 6 episode saw Tessa confide in Daniel that Mariah had been distant and crying at night. Meanwhile, Victoria reconsiders France for Cole, while Phyllis clashes with Sally over Dumas’s mysterious party.

Mariah’s secret eats away at her—and her marriage

Tessa’s words about Mariah made Daniel wonder if this was about Ian. However, Tessa insisted something darker was going on. Daniel shared how shutting people out damaged his relationships and urged Tessa to be patient, warning against forcing Mariah to open up too quickly.

Meanwhile, Sharon pressed Mariah directly about her business trip. Mariah refused to give details, only saying that what she did was worse than cheating—something she couldn't even confess. Sharon, offering support as a mother, asked if she could at least give her a hug. Mariah agreed, and they embraced.

Later, Mariah sat alone in the park and remembered the night she met a mysterious man who offered her a drink. Tessa arrived with her guitar, trying to connect by playing music for her wife, but the lyrics struck a nerve. Mariah told her, “I love you so much,” but still couldn’t bring herself to reveal the truth.

Victoria stays behind for Cole as Dumas's party looms

At the ranch, Victoria told Nikki and Nick that Cole was hospitalized with a possible pneumonia diagnosis. Claire stayed with him while Victoria struggled with the helplessness of the situation. Nikki reassured her daughter, reminding her that Cole was young and receiving excellent care.

Victoria decided to skip the trip to France and focus on Cole’s recovery. Nikki suspected Dumas’s upcoming event was more trap than celebration, even though major families like the Abbotts and Winters had received invitations.

Meanwhile, Phyllis got herself added to the guest list and teased Sally and Billy about it. Sally stayed cool, but the rivalry flared again. Despite the tension, Billy promised Sally that whatever Dumas had planned, the night would be unforgettable.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates from The Young and the Restless.