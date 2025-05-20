Who Was Ben Rathbun? All About 90 Day Fiancé Star and His Cancer Battle as He Passes Away at 55

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

Ben Rathbun, known for his appearance on the reality TV show 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, has passed away at the age of 55. He died at his home in Greencastle, Indiana, on May 19, surrounded by his family. Rathbun had been fighting stage 4 stomach cancer, which was diagnosed late last year.

Ben Rathbun became a familiar face to 90 Day Fiancé fans during season 5 of Before the 90 Days. At the time, he was a 52-year-old father of four. Rathbun’s story centered on his online relationship with Mahogany Roca, a 22-year-old woman from Peru. The show follows couples who meet online and apply for a K-1 visa, giving them 90 days to marry after entering the U.S.

Initially, some viewers and even Rathbun’s own family worried that Mahogany might be catfishing him. She had refused to take video calls, which made fans suspicious.

Despite doubts, the couple eventually met in Peru and got married. Rathbun shared on the spinoff 90 Day Diaries in February 2024, “Our civil ceremony was just brilliant; I could not believe how beautiful it was.” He added, “But we are still planning on having a religious ceremony.”

Ben and Mahogany confirmed their engagement in a YouTube video in 2022, filmed during Rathbun’s trip to Peru. The couple appeared together on 90 Day Diaries and revealed that they had already married months earlier.

Rathbun spoke openly about the challenges they were facing, sharing that they were going through a difficult transition. He mentioned that he had been without a steady job for about six months and that bills had been piling up, making things very tight. He said he was doing everything he could to pay the bills and save for his next trip to Peru. At the time of Rathbun’s death, the couple were reportedly still together.

Ben Rathbun’s life also included some legal difficulties. In 2020, he was arrested for operating a vehicle while under the influence and driving with a suspended license. He was sentenced to 18 months probation in January 2021. In 2022, Rathbun missed a probation violation hearing, which led to a bench warrant for his arrest. He later turned himself in and spent a night in jail.

In an interview with In Touch, Rathbun said, “This was my fault because I needed to make sure I was getting all notices, but by the time I found out, it was too late, and I missed my appointment. So a warrant was issued for my arrest. I immediately drove 14 hours and turned myself in to the court and spent a night in jail.”

Ben Rathbun’s passing was first reported by the Instagram page shabootydotcom and confirmed by TMZ. His battle with stage 4 stomach cancer lasted several months after his diagnosis at the end of 2024. Despite his illness, Rathbun spent his final moments at home in Greencastle, Indiana, surrounded by his loved ones.

