What Happened to Emilie Kiser’s Son? Learn About Tragic End of Influencer’s 3-Year-Old

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

TikTok influencer Emilie Kiser is grieving the loss of her three-year-old son, Trigg Kiser, who passed away following a tragic drowning incident in Arizona. According to the Chandler Police Department, emergency responders were called to a home near Chandler Heights and Cooper Roads last Monday after reports of a possible drowning.

When officers arrived, lifesaving efforts were already in progress. CPR was being administered before paramedics took over. Trigg was first taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to Phoenix Children’s Hospital due to the severity of his condition.

Despite medical efforts, authorities confirmed on Sunday that Trigg succumbed to his injuries. The heartbreaking news has shocked Kiser’s followers.

Emilie Kiser, who has over 3.1 million followers on TikTok and another million on Instagram, is known for sharing everyday moments from her life as a wife and mother.

In the days following the accident, many fans noticed that Emilie had stopped posting content. Her sudden silence raised concerns among her loyal followers, who later learned of the tragic event.

The Chandler Police Department stated that out of respect for the family’s privacy, no further details would be released at this time. The incident remains under investigation.

Emilie and her husband, Brady, welcomed their first child, Trigg, in July 2021. In September 2024, they shared the happy news that they were expecting their second child.

“WE HAVE A BABY GROWING,” Emilie captioned a sonogram post. “We can not wait to add another angel to our family. Whatever you are, we love you so much already.”

In March 2025, Emilie gave birth to their second son, Teddy. Sharing the news on Instagram, she wrote, “We love you so much and our hearts feel like they are going to burst.”

