Kaseem Ryan, who was popularly known in the world of rap by his stage name Ka—a Brooklyn rapper and FDNY Captain—passed away at the age of 52 on Saturday, October 12. The Thief Next to Jesus, his last album, was released two months prior to his death, in August.

The late rapper's family announced the news of his passing via a heartfelt Instagram. They praised Ka’s commitment to the people by engaging in music and fighting fires as exceptional. Expressing their heartbreak, they shared, "He leaves an extraordinary legacy as a recording artist, including 11 remarkable self-released solo albums. Ka is survived by his wife, mother, and sister.”

They concluded, “We kindly ask that the privacy of Ka’s family and loved ones be respected as they grieve this incalculable loss."

Born in Brownsville, Brooklyn, on August 11, 1972, Ka joined the New York City Fire Department, where he served for over 20 years, retiring at the position of captain and being among the first responders during the World Trade Center terrorist attacks.

Despite having a full-time career with the Fire Department, he remained active in the underground hip-hop scene, having released 11 solo albums. He is survived by his wife, mother, and sister, and the family mourned the loss in seclusion.

Ryan launched his music career in 1993 with the New York underground hip-hop group Natural Elements, as well as being a member of a duo called Nightbreed with his friend Kev. In 1999, Ka decided to halt his music career when he was 27 years old in order to enlist in the FDNY. He then released his solo album, Iron Works. This is approximately a decade after, in 2008, he started engaging in music again after meeting Wu-Tang Clan's GZA.

Over the period, Ryan became a self-producing and self-financing artist. Despite being employed with typical office hours, he managed to gain a reasonable following within New York's hip-hop scene, with his deep and conceptual lyrics receiving much acclaim.

In August 2013, the duality of his personality became more prominent after the release of his critically acclaimed album Honor Killed the Samurai. A number of Ka's followers in the music arena showered him with appreciation, including producer The Alchemist. He appreciated the late rapper's creative self and the way he influenced the people around him.

Kaseem Ryan, a.k.a. Ka has both an impressive career in music and achievements in statehood. His conceptual albums explored subjects such as chess in The Night’s Gambit, the effect of The Manchurian Candidate in Days with Dr. Yen Lo, and the ethics of samurai in Honor Killed the Samurai. A resolute artist involved in the community, Ka’s legacy serves as a role model to many younger hip-hop artists.

