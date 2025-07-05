Here's What Priyanka Chopra Does Every Week With Nick Jonas and Malti Marie: 'Biggest Luxury in Our Lives...'

Priyanka Chopra has a mandatory weekly tradition to carry out on Sunday mornings with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. The actress, in conversation with People Magazine, the mom of one revealed that the family loves to snuggle, and despite working on Sundays, she managed to get some time from her musician husband and daughter.

Advertisement

Additionally, the Heads of State star revealed that spending time with family members is the greatest luxury in life. She also went on to claim that wasting time with them is her guilty pleasure.

Priyanka Chopra’s weekly tradition with her husband and daughter

While sitting down for an interview with the media portal, the actress shared that “Sunday morning snuggles in bed” are the weekly traditions that she has managed to continue with, alongside Nick Jonas and Malti Marie. She further added, “They have to happen. It's mandatory.”

Despite difficult work schedules too, the actress manages to get some love from her family. “Seven a.m., but we got 'em in.”

Moreover, Chopra went on to add, “Being home with my family. … The biggest luxury in our lives is being able to waste time together or spend time together and just be languid in it and not worry about having to go somewhere.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Citadel star shared that she considers wasting time as her guilty pleasure. She said, “That one hour you might get when it's quiet in the house and you get to watch Love Island's new season with a glass of wine or maybe even a book [when] I am supposed to be reading my scripts.”

The Baywatch actress also reflected on the greatest luxury of her life. She treasures her family and spending time with them is what brings her the most peace. The movie star claimed, “Being home with my family. … The biggest luxury in our lives is being able to waste time together or spend time together and just be languid in it and not worry about having to go somewhere.”

Priyanka Chopra is a big snacker

Other traditions in the Jonas household include the actress scavenging for food in the fridge during a party or a get-together.

Advertisement

Chopra revealed that she is a big snacker and sneaks out to munch a little when the others are distracted. The actress revealed, “I want to make sure I get the snack scavenging in while everyone's distracted with the movie because you can't do it after.”

She added, “If you do it after, there's too much attention on you: ‘What are you eating?’ And then everybody wants to eat and it becomes a meal and then I'm heating food. You've got to sneak out during a really important part of the movie. So that's what I do.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently promoting her latest release, Heads of State, as she stars alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. The movie is available to stream on Prime Video.

ALSO READ: It’s Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti’s museum day out and we love how the little munchkin’s eyes are fixed on her mom just like all of us; PIC