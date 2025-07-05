The Bold and the Beautiful July 4 Episode Recap: Did Steffy Survive Luna’s Wrath? Know Here

The new episode of The Bold and the Beautiful begins with Luna holding a gun at Steffy as she complains about her being the reason that she is away from her father and little stepbrother.

Steffy warns Luna to not take Hayes’ name, but the latter does it repeatedly, which angers Steffy. She asks about Ms. Dylan, to which Luna smirks and replies, “She’s a bit… tied up at the moment.”

Luna says to Steffy that she just wants her to listen. Minutes later, Steffy hears a thump, and the former reveals that it was Ms. Dylan.

Though she can’t help Steffy, she can help herself. Steffy soon realizes that Luna is Sunshine and warns her that she will never go through with her tactics.

She also asked her about the meaning behind the girl with X’s for eyes, to which Luna claimed that it was for her, who cannot see a budding father-daughter relationship.

Sheila warns Taylor about Luna

At the cliff house, Sheila meets with Taylor and tries to warn her about Luna planning an attack on Steffy. She asks Taylor to tell her where Steffy was.

However, Taylor does not want Sheila or Luna to be anywhere near her daughter. She asks the latter to leave. Sheila tries to convince Taylor and she finally reveals that Steffy left for the beach school, as the teacher wanted to talk to her after hours.

Sheila learns about the fortune-teller cards and realizes that Remy had Luna make them. She exclaims, “Oh my God, Luna, no!” and rushes out.

Ridge comforts Liam

At the design office, Hope tells Liam that he needs to focus more on himself than on Luna. Ridge comes in and asks about Luna. Liam reveals that their plan backfired and that he doesn’t know what she is upto next. Ridge comforts Liam, telling him that he will take care of Steffy and the kids. Liam too thinks that he will fight till his last breath and take care of his dear ones.

Liam and Hope recall every moment of Will getting Luna on camera and then her bolting. Ridge then reveals that he had a word with Baker, and they will get Luna where she belongs.

Will Sheila be able to save Steffy in time?

At the beach house, Luna cries over how her mother never told her about Finn, who was right there all the time. She praises Finn as Steffy sees the gun in the latter’s hands and says, “You’re controlling him and you’re controlling me! It has to stop. I can’t let you keep getting away with this.”

Just as the duo is having a major showdown, Sheila barges in and asks Luna to keep the gun down. Luna tells her grandmother that she is doing everything for them.

Steffy has been coming in between their relationships all along, and it was time to put an end to it once and for all.

