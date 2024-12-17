Why Did Jim Carrey Change His Mind About Not Doing Sequels for Playing Robotnik in Sonic Installments? Actor Explains

Jim Carrey knows exactly what he wants from his career, and one of his key priorities is steering clear of sequels. He shared his thoughts on this topic in a chat with GamesRadar+.

In his conversation with the publication, Carrey expressed that, for some reason, he has never desired to do sequels and has never really wanted to be part of a franchise. He added that it simply did not occur to him.

Carrey shared that he felt the desire to move on and do “something new.” The Truman Show star revealed, “Maybe six months before the first Sonic movie, I thought to myself, ‘I’d like to have a character that I could sit with for a bit, for a few films. Especially if it could evolve, if it could change from film to film.’”

For the acclaimed actor, as per GamesRadar+, the transformation of his character in his latest venture worked well for him. Reflecting on this, Carrey said, “Robotnik has been able to evolve in his look and his manner from film to film. Every time he gets defeated, he becomes more bitter and hostile. His megalomania gets ratcheted up, and these inventions—the technological wonders that he keeps coming up with—keep topping themselves.”

This film has truly served as an exception for the Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind actor. However, there have been other exceptions in the past, including the sequels Dumb and Dumber To and Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls.

As far as his upcoming project goes, in addition to Carrey, other actors featured in the movie include Keanu Reeves, Ben Schwartz, Krysten Ritter, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, and many more.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is slated for release on January 3, 2025.

