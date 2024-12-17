Ariana Grande Clarifies Pay Rumors, Says She and Cynthia Erivo Ensured “Wicked” Contracts Were Aligned

After rumors circulated about a significant pay gap between Wicked co-stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, Grande has addressed the situation by emphasizing the importance of transparency and alignment in their contracts. This comes as a spokesperson for Universal recently denied claims that Ariana was paid $14 million more than Cynthia.

Last month, reports began swirling that Ariana Grande, who stars as Glinda in Wicked, was paid significantly more than Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba. Universal swiftly responded, denying the allegations of a multimillion-dollar disparity. However, no official figures have been released, and neither star had publicly spoken about the issue until now.

Ariana recently shared that she and Cynthia took proactive steps to review their contracts together, ensuring they were on the same page. This decision highlights the pair’s close bond and mutual respect, both on and off-screen. Speaking about their relationship, Ariana expressed that while fans and the media have seen glimpses of their connection, “it’s impossible to really share the depths” of their partnership as both colleagues and friends.

The friendship between Ariana and Cynthia has been a highlight of the Wicked press tour, often described as “unbreakable” and even “insufferable” — a description Ariana herself jokingly endorsed. Their dynamic has garnered attention not just for their on-screen roles but also for their evident camaraderie and shared values.

As Wicked continues to generate excitement ahead of its release, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s united front serves as a powerful statement of collaboration and equality in Hollywood. Their transparency and mutual support not only strengthen their bond but also set an example for fostering fairness in the industry.

