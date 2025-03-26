Why Did Kendrick Lamar’s Halftime Show Receive 125 FCC Complaints? Find Out Drake Twist to the Story

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of pedophilia.

Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime performance made waves in the industry and among fans. While it left a lasting impact, some viewers criticized the act, even filing complaints with the FCC.

According to reports, complaints cited inappropriate lyrics, dance moves, and alleged anti-America themes. A TMZ Sports report also suggests some viewers believed Lamar used the stage to address his personal feud with Drake.

The Federal Communications Commission reportedly received 125 complaints following Lamar’s February 9 performance, with many arguing that the Count Me Out artist's act was not family-friendly.

According to TMZ Sports, many viewers wrote to the FCC accusing Kendrick Lamar of using inappropriate language. Some also complained about his exclusive use of Black performers, calling it divisive. Additionally, several noted his use of a split American flag visual during his Super Bowl performance.

Some viewers also complained about Kendrick Lamar’s repeated crotch-grabbing moves during the performance.

Meanwhile, around ten complaints alleged that Lamar used the Super Bowl platform to take aim at his longtime rival, Drake, with one even claiming that The Heart Part 4 artist focused on a "personal vendetta."

Additionally, complaints stated that the Loyalty singer accused Drake of various things during his performance of Not Like Us.

One viewer wrote, "Kendrick Lamar made fake, false, and scandalous claims that are unfounded."

However, Lamar wasn’t the only one targeted. Some complaints also accused Serena Williams of promoting "gang affiliation," while two specifically criticized Kanye West’s commercial.

