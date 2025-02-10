'A Minor': 5 Ways Kendrick Lamar Dissed Drake During His Super Bowl Halftime Show

Kendrick Lamar made a statement during his Super Bowl halftime performance, taking multiple shots at Drake just a week after winning five Grammys for his diss track, Not Like Us.

While Lamar didn't perform the song in full, he still found ways to reference their ongoing feud. Here are five ways he dissed Drake during the show.

1. Calling out legal troubles

Before starting Not Like Us, Lamar paused to address the audience. He said he would love to play this next song “but you know they love to sue.”

This was a clear reference to Drake’s lawsuit against Universal Music Group, which alleges defamation and harassment over the song. Although Lamar censored certain lyrics, he made sure the message was still clear.

2. Subtle lyric changes

While performing Not Like Us, Lamar changed certain lyrics but kept the meaning intact. He avoided directly singing the lines that accuse Drake of inappropriate behavior but still performed, “tryna strike a chord and it’s probably A minor.”

This line has been widely interpreted as a jab at Drake’s alleged past relationships. The crowd sang along loudly, showing their support for Lamar in the feud.

3. 'Game over' message

At the end of his performance, the lights behind Lamar displayed the words "GAME OVER." This was widely seen as a final shot at Drake, suggesting that Lamar had won their rap battle. The phrase reinforced his dominance after Not Like Us topped the charts and won multiple Grammys.

4. Bringing out SZA and Serena Williams

Lamar performed alongside SZA, who dated Drake in 2009. Their song choices, Luther and All the Stars, weren’t direct disses, but the collaboration seemed intentional.

Another surprise guest was Serena Williams, who danced during Lamar’s set. Williams and Drake had a rumored relationship in the past, making her appearance another indirect jab at the Canadian rapper.

5. Performing a new diss track

Lamar included TV Off in his set, a new song that isn’t directly part of his feud with Drake but still contains lines aimed at him. By performing this song at such a major event, Lamar made it clear that he hasn’t moved on from their battle.

Lamar’s Super Bowl performance wasn’t just about music, it was a carefully crafted message. Without explicitly stating it, he made sure everyone knew that his feud with Drake was far from over.

