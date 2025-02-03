Grammys 2025: Kendrick Lamar Wins Song of The Year for His Drake Diss Track; Here's Who He Dedicated the Award To

Kendrick Lamar recently set the bar high, as the rapper managed to nab 5 Grammy accolades during the highly acclaimed music industry event. K.Dot, however, had some powerful words to share as he collected his golden gramophones.

As this year’s Grammys followed the devastating wildfires that horrifyingly destroyed many regions of Los Angeles, the United in Grief artist had much to say.

“We’re going to dedicate this one to the city,” Kendrick Lamar said on stage as he collected his award. Coming from the southern region of Los Angeles County, the artist, who has given us hard-hitting tracks such as Money Trees, Swimming Pools, and more, dedicated his award to Compton.

“This is my neck of the woods that held me down since I was a young pup, since I was in the studio scrapping to write the best raps and all that,” the Pray for Me artist added during his acceptance speech.

Expressing his gratitude to the places he grew up in, Kendrick Lamar also mentioned that his award is dedicated to the residents and families of Palisades and Altadena, calling the Grammys a “true testament” to how people can help restore the city of Los Angeles.

For those who may not know, the All the Stars artist was nominated in seven different categories. K.Dot, however, took home five accolades, which are as follows: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Music Video, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance.

The track that crowned Lamar as one of the night’s biggest winners was Not Like Us, a diss track released during the long-standing feud between him and Drake.