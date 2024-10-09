Why Did Lisa Marie Presley Keep Late Son Benjamin Keough's Body At Home On Dry Ice For 2 Months? Memoir Reveals

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide

Riley Keough has dropped her late mother’s memoir that has lifted up the curtains from Lisa Marie Presley’s life and secrets, including that she kept her late son Benjamin Keough's body at home in dry ice for 2 months. In her memoir titled From Here to the Great Unknown, Elvis Presley’s wife confirmed that her son, whom the family called Ben Ben, died by suicide at the age of 27, in 2020, after which she kept his body for almost 60 days.

To support her mother’s decision, Keough wrote that Presley needed those two months to completely say goodbye to her son and Keough’s brother. In one of the excerpts, the late singer stated, "There is no law in the state of California that you have to bury someone immediately.” Meanwhile, the Under the Bridge actress revealed that her mom had followed the same ritual with Elvis Presley when he died.

Marie Presley wrote in her book, "Having my dad in the house after he died was incredibly helpful because I could go and spend time with him and talk to him.” Lisa Marie went on to reveal that she kept her son’s body in a room with 55 degrees and came back and forth while deciding where to bury the body.

Finally, the musician had to choose between two places, Hawaii or Graceland. The singer further in her memoir wrote, "That was part of why it took so long.” Lisa Marie added, "I got so used to him, caring for him and keeping him there. I think it would scare the living f---ing piss out of anybody else to have their son there like that. But not me."

Moreover, Keough revealed that she and her mother decided to get tattoos in honor of her late brother. Benjamin had her sister’s tattoo on his collarbone, and his mother’s on his arm.

Presley called the tattoo artist home and into the room where her son’s body was kept in order to get the precision. The actress recalled the event as, "I've had an extremely absurd life, but this moment is in the top five.”

Riley went on to state that after they had gotten their tattoos, she got a feeling that her brother’s body did not want to be present at the house, and the family finally decided to bury him at Graceland.

Lisa Marie Presley’s memoir, From Here to the Great Unknown, is available now.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

