TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to death and substance abuse.

Lisa Marie Presley's postmortem biography revealed how she spiraled into substance misuse after giving birth to her twins in 2008 and experienced big-league withdrawals from opioid addiction.

Lisa Marie Presley passed away on January 12, 2023, at the age of 54, after a slight bowel obstruction brought on by past weight-loss surgery. Opioids were detected in her blood at the time of her death.

However, Presley had long-simmering worries about losing her father, Elvis Presley, who died in 1977 from complications related to drug addiction, even though she was only 9 years old at the time.

As Lisa Marie puts it in her postmortem memoir From Here to the Great Unknown, which was exclusively featured in this week's PEOPLE cover story, "I was always worried about my dad dying. When I saw him occasionally, he was acting strangely. At times, I would discover him unconscious. I pray my dad doesn't die is a line from a poem I wrote."

Lisa Marie talks about her childhood experience of watching her dad perform on stage in another section of the memoir, which was finished by Riley Keough, the star's daughter, by listening to cassettes of memories her mother left behind after her death at the age of 54 in 2023.

Lisa Marie was a rebellious teen who used drugs years after Elvis Presley passed away. After marrying Danny Keough, her first husband, and giving birth to Riley at age 21, she subsequently had stability for many years.

Advertisement

Despite their 1994 divorce, she describes in her memoir how Danny continued to be a pillar of support for her and their kids. In addition to Riley, Lisa Marie and Danny had a son named Benjamin, who committed suicide in 2020 when he was 27 years old.

Lisa Marie developed a prescription painkiller addiction after giving birth to her twins Finley and Harper in 2008 (with Michael Lockwood, her spouse from 2006 to 2021).

Lisa Marie Presley and Riley Keough's From Here to the Great Unknown will be released on October 8 and is currently available for preorder wherever books are sold.

ALSO READ: Who Is Molly Gordon? All We Know About Actress As She Is Spotted Kissing The Bear Costar Jeremy Allen White