Why Does Sean Diddy Combs' Legal Team Want To Identify Names Of His Alleged Victims? New Court Docs Explored

Trigger Warning: The article contains mentions of rape and abuse.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs lawyers have a new request from the court, seeking the identification of the alleged victims who have accused him. According to People magazine, four men and two women accused the rapper of sexual assault and rape on October 14.

The identity of the plaintiffs has been filed under the name of John and Jane Does through their lawyer, Tony Buzbee, who reportedly says that he is representing 120 unidentified accusers with similar allegations against Diddy.

As per the publication, the Bad Boys Records founder’s legal team filed the new court documents on Tuesday, October 15. His lawyers have asked the court to disclose the names to allow the rapper to "prepare for trial."

The I’ll Be Missing You vocalist’s lawyers described the case as "unique" due to his celebrity status, wealth, and the publicity surrounding previous lawsuits, along with alleged "grand jury leaks and false inflammatory statements" made during the legal battle.

According to the documents, Diddy's attorneys have accused the government of leaking evidence to damage his reputation, including 2016 CCTV footage showing him allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

In the court documents filed yesterday, his legal team has alleged that the additional lawsuits have formed “a pervasive ripple effect" that has led the plaintiffs to file allegations that range from untrue to “outright absurd.”

They characterized the accusations as a "publicity stunt" and noted that many similar allegations against Diddy have been "discredited, but only after irreparably damaging his character and reputation."

The filings also added, “These swirling allegations have created a hysterical media circus that, if left unchecked, will irreparably deprive Mr. Combs of a fair trial, if they haven’t already.” Citing the “number and anonymity of accusers,” Diddy’s legal team requested that the government identify the alleged victims.

According to the publication, the lawyers also referred to the 14-page indictment against the rapper, which was unsealed after his arrest. The indictment "broadly" accused him of abusing, threatening, and coercing unidentified and undisclosed "women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires."

They also claimed in the court documents that the vagueness could question the rapper’s past 16 years' entire sexual history as “part of the alleged conspiracy.”

They mentioned that with no “clarity” of the plaintiff’s name, there is no way that the rapper can know who has accused him. It is also mentioned that he believes that discovering this will include “voluminous evidence of consensual sexual activity," making it all the more difficult for Mr. Combs to ascertain which of his prior sexual partners now claim, years later, that they felt coerced."

His legal team reportedly also mentioned that his “right to a fair trial” is undermined because of the attention that his case has garnered.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

