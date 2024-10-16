Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Shares Birthday Wish For Daughter Love From Jail While Awaiting Trial; Check Out His Message HERE

Trigger Warning: The article mentions sex trafficking, prostitution, and more

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is fulfilling dad duties from behind the bars of the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. The disgraced music mogul, who has been held there since his September 16 arrest on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution, took to his Instagram on Tuesday, October 15, to wish his 2-year-old daughter Love Sean a happy birthday.

“Happy Birthday @loveseancombs daddy loves you,” the father of seven wrote in the caption alongside pictures of his baby girl and a couple of stills of him with her.

On Love’s Instagram, managed by her mom Dana Tran, she shared the same pictures of their daughter posing with the birthday cake. “2 years of Life and Love,” she wrote in the caption, before listing everything the toddler has accomplished in the past year.

“I can sing my ABC’s & Count to 50. I ask ‘what chu doing’ to everyone I know. I like to dance, cook, and sing. I look for bugs and animals when I play outside. I get happy when I eat yummy food. I LOVE my Family! I am Kind, I am Brave, I am Smart, I AM LOVE,” she shared.

Combs’ twin daughters, D’Lila and Jessie, 17, commented on the post to wish Love as well, writing, “BEST LIL SISSTAAAA EVAAAA.”

Combs has been denied bail twice by two separate federal judges since his arrest and is likely to remain in jail leading up to his trial on the abovementioned charges, which was set for May 5, 2025, during an October 10 hearing.

For the Bad Boy Records CEO’s court appearance last week, his family traveled to NYC to support him. Combs’ mother, Janice, who in a statement following his detention said, “Like every human being, my son deserves to have his day in court to finally share his side and to prove innocence,” flew in from Florida to see her son alongside his children.

“The kids were very happy to support their father,” a source close to the family told People. “The whole family was. They are united in their support, and he was happy to see them all there.”

Combs has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, and his attorneys have filed an appeal to get him released ahead of his trial scheduled for the date mentioned above.

Combs’ indictment centers around allegations that he orchestrated elaborate sex performances, described in his federal indictment as freak-offs, by coercing or forcing women using money and muscle power or drugs to participate alongside male sex workers.

Combs’ arrest last month came after federal raids at his Miami and Los Angeles homes and amid a slew of sexual assault suits by anonymous alleged victims.

