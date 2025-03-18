Why is Karen Page Missing From Daredevil: Born Again Despite Major Changes in Matt Murdock's Life? Showrunner Reveals

Deborah Ann Woll’s Karen Page played an important part in Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil’s life. While she was one of the legal trio that also consisted of Foggy Nelson, played by Elden Henson, by now you might know that he was killed right at the beginning of the series, which happens to be a big reason for Page to part herself from Matt Murdock’s life as per its showrunner, Dario Scardapane.

While having a conversation with IGN, the showrunner explained that Foggy Nelson’s death had a big impact on Karen Page and her life around Matt Murdock.

Calling the character played by Deborah Ann Woll the “heart and soul of this universe,” the showrunner stressed that he can’t talk much about her at present.

Scardapane, however, added, “Families tend to fracture when a loved one passes, and in that fracture, they can rebond in ways that are surprising and new.” While we noticed Karen Page’s absence from the series in the ongoing season, reports suggest that both Elden Henson’s Foggy Nelson and Deborah Ann Woll’s Karen Page have been confirmed to make a return in the second season of Daredevil: Born Again.

There are chances that we will see Foggy Nelson in flashbacks but Karen Page might soon become a recurring character, as she was seen in the Darevdeil outing brought forth by Netflix.

The series might have given a sudden shock right at the beginning, also disappointing many die-hard fans of Daredevil, but for what its worth, the death of Foggy Nelson was surely a push that Matt Murdock needed for his character arc.

While he has given up on the mantle of Daredevil, it will be highly intriguing to learn, eventually, what would bring him back into his old lifestyle, forcing him to wear the red suit again.