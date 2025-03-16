Daredevil: Born Again Shocks Fans With Another Character Death; Exploring Heartbreaking Twist in Charlie Cox Starrer

The latest episode of Daredevil: Born Again, titled The Hollow of His Hand, brings a major courtroom moment for Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox). He defends Hector Ayala (Kamar de los Reyes), also known as White Tiger, against false charges of murdering a police officer.

The trial showcases the similarities and differences between Matt and Hector as vigilantes. When the verdict is read, Hector is found not guilty on all counts as per Collider. Matt's response, "Sometimes the system works", brings a sense of relief, showing that justice can prevail.

Hector's trial has been a key part of the season, especially after the death of Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), who previously served as the show's moral center. His case gave Matt a renewed focus on using the legal system to fight for justice, rather than just relying on his Daredevil persona.

Just as Hector's legal battle ends in victory, Daredevil: Born Again delivers an unexpected twist. Moments after his release, Hector is executed by a mysterious figure wearing The Punisher's (Jon Bernthal) skull logo. The shocking moment happens without warning, leaving Matt and the audience in disbelief.

This brutal death carries extra weight due to Kamar de los Reyes' real-life passing in 2023. His portrayal of Hector made the character a compelling addition to the season, and his sudden death in the show makes his arc even more tragic.

Hector's story is deeply tied to his home in Puerto Rico, which he describes to Matt Murdock in an early prison conversation. He talks about the coqui frogs that sing at night, calling their sound magic and a symbol of home. The same coqui song plays during the credits after his death.

Advertisement

Matt had promised Hector he would see his home again, but this never happens. His death reinforces one of Daredevil: Born Again's main themes: vigilantes always live at risk, no matter their intentions.