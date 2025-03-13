Daredevil: Born Again: Were Episodes 2 and 3 of Marvel Show Intended to be the Pilot? Here’s What We Know

Daredevil: Born Again has set the bar high by leaving the audience hooked on the new show. Amid the ongoing season, the makers sat down to discuss the released scenes and revealed that episodes 2 and 3 were originally intended to be the pilots of the show.

With the series undergoing a major creative haul, fans believe that the events of the first episode would have never made it to the screens.

While making an appearance on the Phase Hero podcast, the creator of the show, Michael Cuesta, emphasized the Marvel series and said, “It came to me from the producers and the writers. It was the first two episodes originally.”

Initially hesitant to reveal the details, the showrunner further revealed that had episodes 2 and 3 been the pilots, fans would not have witnessed Charlie Cox putting on his iconic suit in the series.

Moreover, one of the most important scenes of Foggy Nelson dying would also have been skipped.

Other clips that would not have made it to the digital screens include Daredevil’s battle with the Bullseye and an important conversation between Michael Murdoch and Wilson Frisk.

As for the cast members of the show, Cox is joined by Vincent D’Onfrio, Jon Bernthal, Wilson Bethel, and Deborah Ann Wall, among others.

Daredevil: Born Again’s first season is set for nine episodes, with three already released and the remaining six to be dropped every week. The makers are already preparing for season 2, and much to the fans’ surprise, Foggy will make a return.