Why Was Sinead O'Connor's Wax Figure Removed From A Museum In Dublin? Late Singer's Brother's Comment Explored

On July 25, the National Wax Museum of Ireland in Dublin introduced a waxwork of the deceased Sinéad O'Connor. It was unveiled on the first anniversary of her death. Nonetheless, it drew extensive criticism for being unattractive. Critics, including her brother John, dubbed it “inappropriate” and compared it to “a dummy” or “something out of the Thunderbirds.” John O'Connor said, “It looked nothing like her, and I thought it was hideous.”

In light of this, the museum announced that they would be taking down the figure and making a new one. The BBC noted that this would be aimed at having a sculpture that is an accurate representation of the real singer.

They acknowledged that she had been very influential and said they were going to produce something that really represented her spirit and iconic image as well. The team of talented artists will start working on this immediately in order to ensure everything is done with the utmost care while remembering her enduring legacy.

Sinéad O'Connor died from natural causes on July 26th, 2023, at age 56. She made ten albums throughout her life with her powerful voice and social activism. In 1990, she released Nothing Compares 2 U, which became an international hit.

She had just moved back to London after twenty-three years away from the country where she was born, working on new music, when she passed away. Despite tragically losing her son Shane to suicide last year, O’Connor still has three children alive.

This legacy is being celebrated through tribute concerts and now a more appropriate waxwork in remembrance of her everlasting influence.

