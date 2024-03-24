Who Is Sinead O'Connor's Daughter Roisin Waters? Know More About Her As She Performs Late Mother's Hit Song Nothing Compares 2 U

Sinead O'Connor's daughter, Roisin Waters, delivered a heartfelt performance of her mother's hit song Nothing Compares 2 U at a New York tribute concert, honouring her legacy.

Wearing a floral dress and barefoot, the 28-year-old sang Sinéad's song at Carnegie Hall on March 20, receiving applause from the crowd for her emotional performance, as seen in a concert video.

Various artists performed at the tribute concert honouring Sinéad and The Pogues' late frontman, Shane McGowan, who both passed away last year. Bettye LaVette sang I Do Not Want That I Haven't Got, while Cat Power performed The Pogues' The Body of an American.

Artists honor MacGowan & The Pogues: A tribute lineup

Billy Bragg, Gordon Gano of Violent Femmes, Dropkick Murphys, Eugene Hütz of Gogol Bordello, Craig Finn of The Hold Steady, and John Darnielle of The Mountain Goats covered songs by MacGowan and The Pogues.

In July 2023, O'Connor passed away from natural causes at 56, as announced by the London Inner South Coroner's Court. She was discovered unresponsive at a residence in London.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and ask for privacy during this difficult time," her family stated in July.

MacGowan passed away in November 2023 at 65, as confirmed by his wife and longtime partner, Victoria Mary Clarke, in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Widow's tribute: MacGowan remembered fondly

His wife, Victoria Mary Clarke, spoke warmly during the concert, remembering the legacies of the Irish singers.

"They both wrote their songs from a heartfelt and sincere place," she said at the concert. "Their songwriting had depth, and they were authentic people."

"The one thing I want you to remember tonight isn't just the music," the 58-year-old said. "It's about the inspiration behind it and the values those two writers held."

Clarke informed the New York Times that the musician behind Fairytale of New York died from pneumonia.

Before passing away, MacGowan had been hospitalized for encephalitis, a rare and serious condition causing brain swelling, since December 2022, according to Sky News.

