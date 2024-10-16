Andrew Garfield Reflects On Working With Ryan Gosling Nearly 2 Decades Ago; Says Screen Test Felt Like Working With THESE Icons

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Ryan Gosling’s charm spares no one from being impressed by it, not even Andrew Garfield! The Social Network actor recalled the time both of them gave a screen test together for The Amazing Adventures Of Kavalier & Clay’s planned adaptation almost 20 years ago.

While conversing with People magazine about it, Garfield expressed feeling what he imagined it would be like working alongside veteran actors Marlon Brando or James Dean.

He added, “Like an alive animal, spontaneous. That kind of style. You don't know how he's going to behave. It's inventive. It's truthful. It's messy. It's alive," continuing, “I was like, ‘I want to do that.’”

In these two decades, both actors have expanded their respective career trajectories but have not yet shared the big screen for a project that has come to fruition yet. Garfield still has hope to work with The Notebook star.

Discussing the type of film he would like to act in with Gosling, he said, “Anything really.” The Hacksaw Ridge star stated that he would like to dance with Gosling. He expressed that he thinks Barbie Star is an incredible performer and he would "love to do anything with him.”

Advertisement

While talking about Gosling’s projects, Garfield mentioned that he liked many of his ventures but he did name his favorite that was, The Nice Guys, which he liked the most because he stated that what Gosling brought to the comedic characters is what inspired him. Garfield shared that he would like to do something like that alongside him.

As far as his current career endeavors go, Garfield is gearing up for the release of his new movie, We Live In Time alongside Florence Pugh. It also stars Marma Corlett, Nikhil Parmar, Aoife Hinds, and many more.

The movie deals with a heavy topic like cancer and according to the outlet’s article, the actor shared that he related to the project’s script.

Garfield, whose mother passed away from battling cancer, shared that when he went through the script, he felt that that was something he was dealing with in a different from. He shared that it was not exactly what he was going through but, “Thematically, is what I was exploring in my life and sitting with and wondering about.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 50 Cent Promises 'Unforgettable Experience' As He Announces His First-Ever Las Vegas Residency; DEETS