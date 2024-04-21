Will Convicted Rust Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Testify At Alec Baldwin's Trial? Expert Weighs In

The inclusion of Hannah Gutierrez-Reed on the witness list for Alec Baldwin's upcoming trial raises questions about her potential involvement in the proceedings. Despite being sentenced to 18 months in prison for her role in the accidental shooting on the set of Rust, she may still play a significant role in the legal proceedings surrounding Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter case.

As the armorer responsible for overseeing firearm safety on the movie set, Gutierrez-Reed's testimony could provide crucial insights into the events leading up to the tragic incident. Her perspective on the handling and maintenance of the prop gun involved in the shooting may shed light on any negligence or safety lapses that contributed to the accident.

However, Gutierrez-Reed's decision not to testify during her own trial raises uncertainties about her willingness to participate in Baldwin's trial. Whether she chooses to take the stand and testify remains to be seen, but her potential appearance could have significant implications for the outcome of the case.

Hannah's Refusal to Testify at Baldwin's Trial Raises Legal Questions

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed's refusal to appear at Alec Baldwin's trial, as indicated in her conversation with her mother after her conviction, presents a potential challenge for prosecutors seeking her testimony. Despite her reluctance, legal experts note that Gutierrez-Reed can still be compelled to testify against Baldwin if subpoenaed, even if she is incarcerated at the time of the trial.

Emily D. Baker, a legal expert and former L.A. Deputy District Attorney, explains that Gutierrez-Reed's pending appeal may afford her certain legal protections, such as the ability to invoke the Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination for specific questions. However, if prosecutors can demonstrate that her testimony is essential to the case and cannot be obtained elsewhere, they may be able to secure her appearance at the trial, even if she is incarcerated.

Ultimately, the decision to compel Gutierrez-Reed to testify and the extent to which she can exercise her Fifth Amendment rights will depend on various legal considerations and the outcome of her appeal.

Hannah's Testimony Looms Over Alec Baldwin's Trial Decision

The decision of whether Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will plead the Fifth Amendment if called to testify at Alec Baldwin's trial remains uncertain, according to her attorney, Jason Bowles. This decision will likely involve strategic considerations, including the potential impact of her prior statements on the prosecution's case if she refuses to answer questions.

Legal expert Emily D. Baker notes that Gutierrez-Reed's testimony may not significantly contribute to the Baldwin trial, particularly considering her role in loading the prop gun. However, the prosecution may still seek her testimony to corroborate certain aspects of the case or address specific questions.

The central question in Baldwin's case revolves around whether he pulled the trigger of the prop gun, an assertion he has denied, claiming he was unaware that live ammunition was present. Gutierrez-Reed's testimony, if provided, could potentially shed light on the circumstances surrounding the handling of the firearm on the movie set.

Forensic Report Suggests Trigger Pull in Alec Baldwin Prop Gun Incident

The forensic report obtained by PEOPLE last August provided compelling evidence suggesting that the trigger of the prop gun used on the set of "Rust" must have been pulled with sufficient force to cause the fatal accident. According to experts Lucien Haag and Mike Haag, who were hired by the State of New Mexico for the case against Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the trigger had to be pulled or depressed to release the fully cocked or retracted hammer of the revolver, resulting in the discharge of live ammunition.

Despite Alec Baldwin's repeated denial of pulling the trigger, the findings of the firearms report indicate otherwise. The report underscores the critical role of trigger manipulation in the chain of events that led to the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and the injury of director Joel Souza during the filming of Rust.