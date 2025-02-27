Will Heartstopper starring Kit Connor and Joe Locke Get Renewed for Season 4? Here's What Netflix's Viewership Data Reveals

Heartstopper was renewed for two seasons after it premiered back in 2022. Netflix came forth with the big news right after a month from when the first season was released. However, now that five months have already passed since season 3 was dropped, no further plans have been shared by Netflix about the future of the series.

The streamer meanwhile released its semi-annual What We Watched viewership data report that gives a detailed look at how its outings have performed in recent times.

Per a report by Deadline, the third season of Heartstopper pulled in 10.9 million views from its October 3 release until the end of 2024. This helped it rank #130 among all of Netflix’s programs from June to December last year, the outlet suggested according to the report.

For those who do not know, the show also spent two weeks in Netflix’s global Top 10, having placed at #4. Talking about its second season, it was released on August 3, 2023, and gained 16.5 million views in the second half of that year. This was also when the series had ranked #59 on Netflix’s July to December 2023 report, having itself situated at #2 in the weekly Top 10.

Meanwhile, Season 3 of the Kit Conor and Joe Locke starring series grossed at about 11.6 million views for the same period following its release. While the report suggests it is neither great nor worst, in the period of the last six months of the year 2024, the first two seasons of the series have a combined 8.8 million more views.

Calling the figures some respectable numbers, the outlet suggested that Heartstopper would be renewed for season 4.