Will Oasis Have Shows In US? Noel And Liam Gallagher Drop Hint After Announcing Comeback Gig

As if the news of Oasis’ return had not already gripped all of the music industry, the brother’s duo came up with another surprise. To all of the US-based fans of the Stop Crying Your Heart Out act, Oasis might visit the States while being on the tour next summer.

Right within a week from when the band that blessed us with tracks such as Wonderwall announced its reunion tour, the duo recently surprised its followers with a new social media clip. Taking to their Instagram Stories, the band teased a potential concert in the United States.

The British group that will be seen live after years, uploaded a clip of a digital Amazon Music right in the famous Times Square based in New York City. This billboard add read, "If we need to put up a billboard to get these guys to come to the States, here it is."

Meanwhile, the clip in the social media stories of Oasis also had a side-eye emoji, while the billboard add had a black-and-white photo from the recent press release of Noel and Liam Gallagher.

The legendary rock group announced their long-anticipated Oasis reunion Live '25 tour in the U.K. and Ireland, marking its comeback after almost 16 years to the stated regions.

This tour also comes after almost 15 years from when both Liam and Noel walked away from their project back in 2009. The act was disbanded allegedly over an argument at the backstage during the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

As per a statement that spoke of the reunion of one of the most legendary acts in decades, which was reported by PEOPLE, the band addressed its huge and global fan base by stating, “The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised.”

The band also took to its Instagram and posted the big news stating, "This is it, this is happening," while also giving their fans the details of the tickets for upcoming concerts.

The act will begin its tour from Cardiff, Wales, on July 4 and 5, and then will head to Manchester to perform on five dates: July 11, 12, 16, 19, and 20.

Further, the Dont Go Away act will head to London's Wembley Stadium for a five-date concert on July 25, 26, 30, and August 2 and 3, then stopping in Scotland on Aug. 8, 9, and 12.

The tour will end in Dublin on Aug. 16 and 17.

